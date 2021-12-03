RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

MUN 3-2 ARS: Ronaldo, Fernandes celebrate milestones in five-goal thriller at Old Trafford

Izuchukwu Akawor

The Portuguese duo were at their inspirational best after leading the Red Devils to an all-important victory at Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate at Old Trafford on Thursday night.
Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes recorded impressive milestones as Manchester United came from behind to defeat Arsenal in a five-goal thriller at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo scored a brace to take his tally to 801 career goals as United defeated Mikel Arteta's Gunners 3-2 in the Premier League on Thursday.

Ronaldo has scored 801 career goals.
Ronaldo has scored 801 career goals. Pulse Nigeria

The 36-year-old whose goals were all scored in the second half in the game has now scored 12 goals in 14 starts for Manchester United this season, taking his total goals for the Reds to 130 in two spells.

He scored an incredible 450 of the goals for Spanish giants Real Madrid, while 101 goals were scored for Italian club, Juventus and five goals for his first club, Sporting Lisbon.

Ronaldo is also the top scoring player in international football history with 115 goals scored for his country, Portugal.

The goal was also Ronaldo's first in the league in over a month, with his last goal coming in United's 3-0 victory over Tottenham back on October 30.

But the five-time Ballon d'Or winner wasn't the only who had something to celebrate at Old Trafford on Thursday, neither was he the only scorer for the Red Devils as his compatriot, Bruno Fernandes, kick-started the comeback against Arsenal.

With their new interim manager, Ralf Rangnick, watching from the executive box at the stadium, United started on the worst possible note as a bizarre goal from Emile Smith-Rowe put the visitors ahead with David De Gea inactive and reeling in pains on the pitch.

However, on the occasion of his 100th appearance for the club, Portuguese playmaker, Fernandes celebrated in style as he latched on to a lovely pass from Fred to calmly slot home the equaliser just before halftime.

The goal was Fernandes 79th goal contribution for the club he joined in the winter of 2020 from the Portuguese side, Sporting.

Fernandes, who created the most chances (four) in the game against Arsenal, had this to say after the match;

"(I am) really happy to celebrate my 100th appearance for this club with a win and with our fans," he posted on his social media account. Hopefully, many more games to come."

There was also a message for caretaker manager, Michael Carrick, who resigned moments after the game against Arsenal from Fernandes.

"Also, (I) wanted to say thank you to Michael Carrick, a great Manchester United legend," he added.

He has scored 45 goals and assisted 34 more during his time at the club.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

