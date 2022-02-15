Ronaldo ends 6-game goal drought in style as Manchester United return to winning ways

Cristiano Ronaldo netted the opening goal of the game in the 51st minute, with Bruno Fernandes wrapping up the game with a second in added time as the Red Devils returned to the top four.

Manchester United were toothless in the opening first half against Brighton and Hove Albion at OT.

Pulse Nigeria

The Red Devils were second best to their visitors in front of their home fans.

United had just one good attempt on goal in the first 45 minutes ad Cristiano Ronaldo setup Jadon Sancho with a lovely backheel pass in the 6th minute.

But with the goalkeeper at his mercy, Sancho should have done better with his effort which was directed straight at Sanchez who saved easily from four yards out.

Brighton, who dominated the encounter, were brilliant all through and should have gone into the break ahead but for an excellent David De Gea save.

A beautiful cross from the right found Jakub Mader alone inside the United box and his well-directed header which was goal-bound was parried to safety by De Gea's superb one-handed save.

The half ended with nothing to separate the two sides but the Red Devils were lucky to still be in the game heading into the break.

United started second half on a more positive note and were rewarded when Ronaldo finally broke the deadlock six minutes after the restart.

Scott McTominay did well to steal the ball off Yves Bissouma, with his interception finding Ronaldo who embarked on a solo run before unleashing an unstoppable shot into the bottom corner.

It was his first goal in six matches, bringing to end his longest goal drought in 12 years.

Brighton were reduced to ten men five minutes later as things went from bad to worse for the Seagulls with Dunk receiving an early shower after he fouled Anthony Elanga following a sloppy play.

He was sent off after a VAR check having initially been given a yellow card.

United were still guilty of misses good chances with Bruno Fernandes' 70th minute chance to double the lead the most notable one.

Brighton rattled the United bar moments later before Fernandes finally made amends with much-needed second goal in added time to wrap up the win against the valiant 10-man visitors.