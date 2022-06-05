UNL

Ronaldo denied hattrick as Portugal thrash Switzerland in first Nations League win

Jidechi Chidiezie
Cristiano Ronaldo extended his tally of international goals to 117 with his brace against Switzerland

Portugal defeated Switzerland 4-0 at the Estádio José Alvalade to win for the first time in Group A2 of the new UEFA Nations League (UNL) campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo was unstoppable in his return to his footballing birthplace, scoring twice in four minutes to record 117 international goals.

There were no early indicators of the devastation, and the Swiss may have been the first to strike at Sporting Lisbon's home.

The visitors thought they had done so after just six minutes when Haris Seferovic of Benfica scored from a Xherdan Shaqiri corner, but a VAR review determined that Fabian Schär handled the ball on delivery, invalidating the goal.

Schär was then shown a yellow card for an unnecessary challenge on Porto playmaker Otávio near the edge of the box. Ronaldo's eyes brightened up — before he adopted his characteristic free-kick posture, which is dreaded across the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo assisted one and scored two of Portugal's four goals
Cristiano Ronaldo assisted one and scored two of Portugal's four goals AFP

Ronaldo blasted low through the wall with a trademark puff of his cheeks, only for Gregor Kobel to save his effort with a deflection off Kevin Mbabu's foot. But, in the blink of an eye, frustration transformed to elation when the rebound dropped to Carvalho, who scored his fifth international goal.

The floodgates erupted, Ronaldo made it 2-0 with a superb finish following a combination play from Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota.

With Portugal in complete control, Ronaldo's second goal was obviously a foregone conclusion – and it came just four minutes later, when he tapped in a rebound after Jota's shot was mishandled by Kobel, putting the game out of reach before halftime.

Ronaldo thought he had scored a hat-trick against the Swiss once more, capping off another sweeping counterattack shortly after half-time under the careful eye of his distraught mother in the stands.

The elation, however, was fleeting, as Otavio had strayed offside during the build-up, much to Ronaldo's chagrin. That didn't matter much, as Cancelo quickly made it four by nicking the ball off the onrushing Kobel's feet and passing into an empty net.

Portugal has has only lost once in 14 UNL games, and has won eight of the 13 games played at the Estadio Jose Alvalade this century.

With three defeats in the last four games following a dream start to his term, Swiss coach Murat Yakin is under enormous pressure.

