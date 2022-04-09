Ronaldo could be in big trouble after acting in disgraceful manner following Manchester United's loss to Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo could be in trouble after Manchester United confirmed that they are investigating an incident involving him and a fan following United's Premier League game against Everton.
The Portugal star let his frustrations get the better of him following United's disappointing loss at Goodison Park.
Ronaldo played the entire duration of the encounter, but he was well-caged in the game as United suffered a 1-0 loss to the Toffees.
It was yet another disappointing result for the Red Devils, and it appeared Ronaldo did not take it well.
In a video that has gone viral, the 37-year-old allegedly smashed the phone of a young fan trying to take a picture of him as he walked down the tunnel.
Although the details surrounding the incident are still sketchy, the mother of the young fan reportedly shared a post on her Facebook page to criticise Ronaldo's behaviour.
As a result, Man Utd have now launched an investigation into the incident, which could land Ronaldo in trouble if found guilty.
The ex-Real Madrid man could be banned for some games or face a hefty fine if the report is true. However, the 37-year-old has apologised for his behaviour, saying he would love to invite the fan to a game at Old Trafford.
It has been a frustrating return to Old Trafford for Ronaldo. His return to the club set massive expectations. But with United out of all competitions and in danger of missing out on the top four, it has not been a successful season for the Portugal captain.
It now remains to be seen if he would stay at the club beyond this season, especially if United miss out on Champions League qualification
