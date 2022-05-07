PREMIER LEAGUE

Watch: Ronaldo in disbelief, laughs at Manchester United's defence in 4-0 loss

Jidechi Chidiezie
Ronaldo and United might compete in the Europa Conference League next season. It is still unknown if he will remain at the club next season.

Ronaldo couldn't believe his team's performance in the defeat against Brighton
Cristiano Ronaldo could not hide his bemusement as Manchester United were hammered 4-0 by Brighton and Hove Albion in an embarrassing defeat on Saturday.

The 'circus show' show saw Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard score four times in the space of 60 minutes for the Seagulls, to ensure Ralf Rangnick's side continued to suffer a dismal season.

After Gross scored to give the hosts a 3-0 lead, United's top scorer this season: Ronaldo, couldn't hide his surprise and was seen chuckling at how United defended, failing to prevent Gross from scoring Brighton's third.

It only took three minutes for the situation to deteriorate when Leandro Trossard shoved the ball over the line to put Brighton four goals up.

Defeat to Brighton meant that Manchester United are now sixth on the Premier League table. Considering the distance between them and Arsenal who sit in fourth place, there is little prospect of qualifying for the Champions League for Rangnick's men.

Also, a UEFA Europa League berth is not assured, as West Ham could overtake the Red Devils and climb into sixth place if they win their two remaining games. Should this happen, Ronaldo and his teammates might compete in the Europa Conference League next season.

Already, the 37-year-old's future has been a major topic since the appointment of Ajax manager Erik ten Hag as Manchester United's new manager.

Ronaldo: a five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been the Red Devils' most influential player this season, scoring 24 goals in all competitions.

However, it is still unknown if the Portuguese superstar will be part of Ten Hag's plans for next season.

Jidechi Chidiezie

