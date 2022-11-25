Ronaldo breaks Asamoah Gyan’s record after scoring in 10th consecutive international tournament

Emmanuel Ayamga
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal against Ghana in the Qatar 2022 World Cup has seen him become the first footballer to score in 10 consecutive major international tournaments.

Ronaldo breaks Asamoah Gyan’s record after scoring in 10th consecutive international tournament
Ronaldo breaks Asamoah Gyan’s record after scoring in 10th consecutive international tournament

For many years, the record was held by veteran forward Asamoah Gyan, who has scored in nine successive international tournaments.

Recommended articles

However, Gyan’s record was equalled by Ronaldo during last year’s Euro 2020 when the five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored in Portugal’s victory over Hungary.

Ronaldo has now moved to become the outright owner of the record after coincidentally scoring against Ghana on Thursday.

The 37-year-old scored from a controversial penalty as Portugal beat the Black Stars 3-2 in Group H of the World Cup.

The Portugal captain has now scored in every tournament since 2004, including the World Cup and European Championships.

Ronaldo’s goal against Ghana also saw him become the first player to score in five different World Cup tournaments, surpassing Pele and other greats.

Meanwhile, Gyan also netted in every Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and World Cup tournament from 2006 and 2017.

Like Ronaldo, Gyan is also currently Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals in an international career that has lasted over a decade and a half.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Ronaldo breaks Asamoah Gyan’s record after scoring in 10th consecutive international tournament

    Ronaldo breaks Asamoah Gyan’s record after scoring in 10th consecutive international tournament

  • Saudi Arabia players to get Rolls Royce gift following win against Argentina in World Cup opener

    Saudi Arabia players get N592 million Rolls Royce as gift following epic World Cup comeback win against Argentina

  • Tunisia vs Australia.

    Qatar 2022: Tunisia vs Australia: A clash of outsiders as Carthage Eagles tackle Socceroos

Recommended articles

Ronaldo breaks Asamoah Gyan’s record after scoring in 10th consecutive international tournament

Ronaldo breaks Asamoah Gyan’s record after scoring in 10th consecutive international tournament

Saudi Arabia players get N592 million Rolls Royce as gift following epic World Cup comeback win against Argentina

Saudi Arabia players get N592 million Rolls Royce as gift following epic World Cup comeback win against Argentina

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja odds & betting tips for France vs. Denmark

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja odds & betting tips for France vs. Denmark

Qatar 2022: Tunisia vs Australia: A clash of outsiders as Carthage Eagles tackle Socceroos

Qatar 2022: Tunisia vs Australia: A clash of outsiders as Carthage Eagles tackle Socceroos

Qatar 2022: Argentina vs Mexico: World Cup 2022 Prediction, Kick-off time, team news and H2H

Qatar 2022: Argentina vs Mexico: World Cup 2022 Prediction, Kick-off time, team news and H2H

Wales vs Iran live, Qatar vs Senegal Live

Wales vs Iran live, Qatar vs Senegal Live

Qatar 2022: 'The referee was against us' - Ghana Manager slams referee after defeat to Portugal

Qatar 2022: 'The referee was against us' - Ghana Manager slams referee after defeat to Portugal

'It's normal' - Spain coach expects his players to have S*x before matches during the World Cup

'It's normal' - Spain coach expects his players to have S*x before matches during the World Cup

England vs USA match preview: Who can colonize all three points in Qatar?

England vs USA match preview: Who can colonize all three points in Qatar?

Trending

Mikel Obi selects his preference between Messi and Ronaldo

'I've never liked him' - Mikel Obi picks his choice between Messi and Ronaldo, reveals his World Cup favorites

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained
QATAR 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained

Sadio Mane gives Senegal hope ahead of World Cup opener
QATAR 2022

Sadio Mane gives Senegal hope ahead of World Cup opener

Super Eagles stars spotted chilling at a popular nightclub in Lagos

Victor Osimhen and other Super Eagles stars spotted chilling at the club following World Cup miss