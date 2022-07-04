TRANSFERS

Chelsea ponder double switch for Ballon d'Or specialists

Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo have reportedly been offered to Thomas Tuchel's Blues this summer

The Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain superstars are understood to also be “open” to a sensational move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Over the weekend, Cristiano Ronaldo broke the headlines after it was reported that he allegedly informed Man United of his desire to leave this summer, should they receive a suitable offer for him.

The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar, who has been granted extra time off from pre-season, is seemingly frustrated over United’s lack of transfer activity this summer.

Ronaldo is desperate to fight for trophies and play in the Champions League - a competition that United failed to qualify for this season.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. AFP

A competition for which he is regarded as the tournament's greatest player ever.

Meanwhile , Paris St Germain on the other hand are open to selling Neymar, with the Brazilian forward believed to be keen on a switch to the Premier League.

As per a report from the Evening Standard, the superstar duo have now been offered to Chelsea after intermediaries allegedly approached new Blues co-owner Todd Boehly to try to explore the possibility sensational transfer swoop.

Ronaldo and Neymar are two of the world's greatest players of their generation with the former having won the Ballon d'Or five times and the latter finishing third twice in 2015 and 2017.

The report states that Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, “has already met Boehly” to discuss the prospect of the icon joining as well as possible “as well as offering his services to move other players” to Chelsea.

Neymar’s representatives are also believed to have been in touch with the West London outfit’s chief too - although the South American’s £606,000-a-week wages could prove to be a major stumbling block at the moment.

Whether or not Thomas Tuchel would be keen to bring in the big-name pair remains to be seen as he pushes to reshape his depleted squad against next season.

Chelsea are yet to conclude any major business in this summer's transfer window but are reportedly closing in on Manchester City star Raheem Sterling as well as the latter's teammate Nathan Ake who could also be set for a return to the Bridge as well.

