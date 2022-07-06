Manchester United stars hit with fresh pay cuts amid potential Ronaldo exit

Following the underwhelming campaign, the United squad have now had their weekly wages slashed by a quarter.

This will also see Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo's weekly income drop to £360k from £480k, with reports also claiming the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is upset at the latest development.

It is also understood that his significant salary decrease is one of the reasons why the 37-year-old desires an exit from the club this summer as per The Sun.

Transfer News: Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United

Ronaldo's future is currently a subject of speculation after it was revealed that the Portuguese striker requested to be let go by the Manchester giants should they receive a suitable offer for his services this summer.

The bombshell comes after a first week of pre-season training, where new Red Devils boss Erik Ten Hag begins his quest to return United to their former glory days.

Ronaldo, who is yet to return to Carrington, is unhappy at the prospect of playing Europa League football - a significant downgrade from a competition for which he is regarded as possibly the greatest player ever.

It's also understood that Ronaldo does not believe United’s squad are capable of mounting a title bid.

Sources in Portugal continue to insist that Ronaldo, who has 12 months left on his deal plus a one-year option, has not demanded a transfer and has no intention of doing so.