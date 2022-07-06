PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester United stars hit with fresh pay cuts amid potential Ronaldo exit

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Ronaldo is also among the Red devils stars who have been hit with a 25 percent pay cut after a disappointing campaign last season.

Ronaldo will join his Manchester United teammates in taking a pay cut next season
Ronaldo will join his Manchester United teammates in taking a pay cut next season

Manchester United finished in a disappointing sixth position in the Premier League last season - 13 points off Tottenham who finished fourth.

Recommended articles

Following the underwhelming campaign, the United squad have now had their weekly wages slashed by a quarter.

This will also see Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo's weekly income drop to £360k from £480k, with reports also claiming the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is upset at the latest development.

It is also understood that his significant salary decrease is one of the reasons why the 37-year-old desires an exit from the club this summer as per The Sun.

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will see his wages slashed as from next season
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will see his wages slashed as from next season Pulse Live Kenya

ALSO READ: Erik Ten Hag completes first summer signing

Ronaldo informs Manchester United about potential summer exit

Social media reactions as fans differ on Ronaldo to Chelsea transfer links

Ronaldo's future is currently a subject of speculation after it was revealed that the Portuguese striker requested to be let go by the Manchester giants should they receive a suitable offer for his services this summer.

The bombshell comes after a first week of pre-season training, where new Red Devils boss Erik Ten Hag begins his quest to return United to their former glory days.

Ronaldo, who is yet to return to Carrington, is unhappy at the prospect of playing Europa League football - a significant downgrade from a competition for which he is regarded as possibly the greatest player ever.

Ronaldo could be leaving Manchester United
Ronaldo could be leaving Manchester United Pulse Live Uganda

It's also understood that Ronaldo does not believe United’s squad are capable of mounting a title bid.

Sources in Portugal continue to insist that Ronaldo, who has 12 months left on his deal plus a one-year option, has not demanded a transfer and has no intention of doing so.

But Man United are refusing to deny he currently seeks an exit, confirming that he's expected to remain at Old Trafford next season.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Inaki Williams has switched his international allegiance from Spain to Ghana

    Inaki Williams announces decision to switch to Ghana in Spanish

  • Ronaldo will join his Manchester United teammates in taking a pay cut next season

    Manchester United stars hit with fresh pay cuts amid potential Ronaldo exit

  • Ansu Fati, Pedri return as Barcelona begin pre-season

    Ansu Fati, Pedri return as Barcelona begin pre-season [Photos]

Recommended articles

Inaki Williams announces decision to switch to Ghana in Spanish

Inaki Williams announces decision to switch to Ghana in Spanish

Manchester United stars hit with fresh pay cuts amid potential Ronaldo exit

Manchester United stars hit with fresh pay cuts amid potential Ronaldo exit

Ansu Fati, Pedri return as Barcelona begin pre-season [Photos]

Ansu Fati, Pedri return as Barcelona begin pre-season [Photos]

Day 4 Roundup: Second group matches start as Senegal, Morocco qualify for quarterfinals

Day 4 Roundup: Second group matches start as Senegal, Morocco qualify for quarterfinals

Super Eagles star Joe Aribo is close to sealing a Premier League move but Rangers want ₦4.9 billion

Super Eagles star Joe Aribo is close to sealing a Premier League move but Rangers want ₦4.9 billion

OFFICIAL - Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi unveiled by Empoli

OFFICIAL - Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi unveiled by Empoli

Trending

Clubless Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali surprisingly rejects ₦9.9million salary

Kelechi Nwakali rejected an offer from FC Zurich

Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

Biggest transfer hijacks in Premier League history

CAF Awards 2022: 4 players who have no business being nominated for CAF Player of the year

Four players who didn't deserve to be nominated for CAF Player of the Year

Where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria vs South Africa

Nigeria vs South Africa kicks off at 6PM in Morocco