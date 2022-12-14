'Ronaldinho was my hero' - Iheanacho reveals secrets about his childhood

Nigerian forward, Iheanacho, who spent years at Manchester City and Leicester, winning a Premier League title, an FA Cup, and a community shield, disclosed what it was like growing up in Nigeria to the Leicester media team.

“It was crazy, but we loved it. We loved football.”

Seniorman Iheanacho was completely open in the interview, revealing just how passionate he was about football, and the obstacles he had to overcome to become a professional.

“I can remember playing with my friends in the streets… We always played with no shoes; we went barefoot for so many years.”

“It was crazy, but we loved it. We loved football, we could play all day—not eating, just playing. It’s a good memory, and kicking a ball around is something I’ve loved since I was little.

Still talking about his childhood, he fingered Brazil legend Ronaldinho as the player who inspired him the most while growing up.

AFP

“I started watching Barcelona when I was growing up, so Ronaldinho was my hero. I loved the way he played with happiness and dedication. He loved the game, and he had every quality. He was my idol.”

Iheanacho also revealed the players who inspired him most at Manchester City when he arrived at the club as a teenager, including one who he calls his best friend.

“Obviously, I didn’t get to play much but I was part of a big squad with brilliant players to win that. It was exciting. There were a lot of them (quality players). Yaya Touré, Samir Nasri, Jesús Navas, David Silva, and the captain Vincent Kompany, who always talked to me and gave me advice.

“And Gaël Clichy, I called him my teacher. He’s the one who taught me how to go and get what you want and how to be tough and fight on the pitch, because he is a fighter. He never gets tired.

“He was always with me and pushing me. If he was against me [in training], he was going to kick me and say that I have to stand and fight back. I will never forget his kind words and teaching. He was my closest friend.”

AFP

The 26-year-old is currently a Leicester favourite, after helping them to an FA Cup win and Community Shield in 2016. His trophy cabinet also includes a Premier League title, and a FIFA U-17 World Cup won in 2013, as well as several individual accolades.