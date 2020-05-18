The Brazilian playmaker has played for several clubs including, PSG, Barcelona, AC Milan, etc.

He has selected his all-star team from the tall list of players he has featured alongside at the club level.

However, the two times FIFA Player of the Year selected only his former Barcelona teammates in his dream team.

Notable among the players he picked are Samuel Eto’o Fils, Ronaldinho, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol and Deco.

In post, Ronaldinho settled on Victor Valdes, who was the shot stopper as the Brazilian helped Barcelona to win the 2006 UEFA Champions League.

In defence are Carles Puyol, Rafael Marquez, Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Gianluca Zambrotta.

He went for a three midfield of Xavi, Iniesta and Ludovic Giuly.

Ronaldinho picked himself, Lionel Messi and Samuel Eto’o Fils in a three top.

Some of the notable absentees from Ronaldinho’s list are Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David Beckham, Clarence Seedorf, etc who were all his former AC Milan teammates.