Brazil football star Ronaldinho has been released from prison in Paraguay where he was locked up for 32 days for forging documents.

Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto were charged in March 2020 with attempting to enter Paraguay with fake passports.

They now face six months in prison if found guilty by the court although the former Brazil international denied using a forged passport, insisting he didn't know he had committed an offence.

Ronaldinho has made most of this in prison

While the case is still being decided, the former Barcelona player and his brother have been released to put on house arrest at a hotel in the country's capital of Asuncion after reportedly paying a £1.3million bond.

The Ballon d'Or winner made most of this in prison where he reportedly helped his team to win a football competition.

The 40-year-old also recently celebrated his birthday in prison with a cake which was baked by his fellow inmates.