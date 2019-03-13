Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku showed off his well-furnished house in England.

The 25-year-old opened the doors of his house to Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks as they explored his surrounding, furniture and gadgets.

Lukaku has returned to good goalscoring form under new Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Belgium striker has a multi-million-pound mansion in Greater Manchester area which has been furnished expensively with materials of comfort and gadgets for convenience.

Some of the leisure types of equipment present at Lukaku’s mansion include a Jacuzzi, home cinema, gym, a table tennis room a and recording studio.

Lukaku who stays alone takes time to explore all of the comfort rooms in his house during his spare time.

In the interview, Lukaku revealed he has his own personal chef from Paris who stays in England to help him in his dietary needs for optimum performance on the field of play.

Lukaku also has a biography of former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson who he hailed as one of the best of all time.

Lukaku stated that he will have liked to play for the legendary manager he said, “Yeah, obviously yeah, he's a nice person and one of the best who ever done it.”

Even though he plays for Manchester United Lukaku stated that he preferred using Spanish giants Real Madrid while playing FIFA 19.

He said, “I play with Real Madrid because ... I just love Real Madrid yeah. I might get in trouble because of that.”

Lukaku is expected to return to action when Manchester United take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in their quarterfinal FA Cup clash scheduled for Saturday, March 16.