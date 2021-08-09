RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Romelu Lukaku pictured with Chelsea jersey ahead of a big-money move

This is a big hint that Lukaku to Chelsea is almost done.

Romelu Lukaku hols what seems like a Chelsea jersey after his medicals (Twitter/FC Inter News)

Chelsea fans would be delighted after Inter striker Romelu Lukaku was pictured with the jersey of the Premier League side ahead of his big-money move.

Lukaku is set to rejoin Chelsea from Inter in a £98m deal that would see the striker return to the Premier League.

The Belgian striker has had his medicals in Milan’s Colombus clinic on Monday, August 9, 2021, ahead of the move.

He was pictured holding a Chelsea jersey, which hints that a deal is close to being over the line.

The 28-year-old will rejoin Chelsea seven years after his departure for Everton in 2014.

The striker spent only one season at Chelsea before he was sent on loan in 2013 after he missed a penalty in the European Super Cup game between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid in August.

He played for West Brom for a season before spending a season on loan at Everton. He made the move permanent and stayed with the Toffees for three years before a big move to Manchester United.

He spent two years at Manchester United before leaving for Inter.

