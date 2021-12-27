Lukaku proves his worth as Chelsea outclass Villa

Chelsea were seeking to pick up their first win in three games while Villa were hoping to build on their 2-0 victory over Norwich City the last time out. Tuchel had a fuller squad to pick from with Ngolo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Lukaku now fully part of the first-team squad again.

Villa on top in the first half

Despite missing Steven Gerrard on the manager's bench due to a positive coronavirus test, the Villans started the game on the front foot, forcing Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and Edouard Mendy into smart stops within the first half. The home side's relentless attacking play in the first half finally bore fruit in the 28th minute as Reece James diverted a Matt Targett cross over and past Mendy.

AFP

The goal seemed to jolt the Blues' to life as they went in search of an equaliser immediately and won a penalty in the 34th minute when Matt Cash fell Callum Hudson-Odoi with a clumsy challenge. Jorginho stepped up with nerves of steel, slotting past Emiliano Martinez notwithstanding the Argentine's mind games.

Lukaku returns with a bang

With both teams level at half-time, the stage was set for Lukaku to make his entrance, coming on Trevoh Chalobah in a bold tactical switch by Tuchel. The quick thinking by the German manager turned the tide in Chelsea's favour with the Blues switching to second gear after playing most of the first half on the back foot.

AFP

Lukaku needed just 10 minutes on the pitch before making his mark on the match, shrugging off Ezri Konsa and beating Tyrone Mings to the jump as he glanced in a Hudson-Odoi cross. From then on, the Blues mostly had the upper hand as they pushed to make their lead more comfortable with Mason Mount uncharacteristically missing an open post in the 66th minute.

Chelsea keep in touch in title race

The much-coveted third goal for the Blues came in the dying minutes with Lukaku again in the thick of proceedings, beating Targett in a foot race before he was shrugged off the ball by Konsa in the penalty box. Jorginho stepped up to score his fifth penalty in five matches for the Blues to make the scoreline more comfortable.