Check out Romelu Lukaku's three new Mercedes Benz worth over £375,000

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku appears to be a man who loves flashy cars after updating his garage with three new rides.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Red Devils last summer in a £75 million move, has always been a big admirer of flashy cars since his Everton days.

The Premier League star used to drive a £120,000 Bentley Continental GT during his time at Everton, but switched to driving a Rolls-Royce Wraith upon joining Man United.

Lukaku is one of the big earners at the Old Trafford club and reportedly takes home £220,000 per week.

play After returning from the World Cup, Lukaku arrived at training in a Mercedes-Benz AMG GTR coupe worth £140,000

The Belgium international has also now acquired three new Mercedes to add to his fleet of cars.

Following his impressive showing at the World Cup, the striker has been spotted using three different Mercedes.

The price of a sporty coupe starts from an eye-watering £100,000, but the GTR version will cost almost half of that.

Recently, Lukaku was also spotted arriving for one of Man United’s training sessions in a flashy SUV.

play Two weeks later, Lukaku was spotted in another new Mercedes - this time an AMG GLS 63 4x4 worth £115,000

Also, just last week, he was seen driving the slick black Benz S coupe following the club’s exit in the Carabao Cup.

Things may not be going so well for Lukaku on the pitch, but it looks like off it, he is really having an amazing time.

