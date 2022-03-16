Ukrainian international Roman Yaremchuk gave a touching account of his thoughts over the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
"I will fight on the pitch" - Yaremchuk gives emotional interview on Russia-Ukraine war as Benfica knock out Ajax
Roman Yaremchuk puts the spotlight on Russias invasion of Ukraine as Benfica progressed to the quarterfinals
The 26-year-old forward played the final 18 minutes of Benfica's 1-0 victory over Ajax on Tuesday that saw the Portuguese side advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since the 2015/16 season.
'It's difficult but I am a professional' - Yaremchuk
In his post-match press conference after defeating Ajax, Yaremchuk was asked how he has been coping with the war in his country and the forward stated that it has been a difficult period for him.
Yaremchuk said: "You know, this is so difficult for me but I am a professional. I need to fight here, I need to fight on the pitch.
“My friends fight in Ukraine, my people fight in Ukraine, and I need to fight here. I cannot fight there but I can fight here on the pitch.”
Over the course of two legs, Yaremchuk scored one goal against Ajax to help eliminate the Dutch side 3-2 on aggregate.
The 26-year-old came through the ranks at Ukrainian club Dynamo Moscow before moving to Belgian side Gent in 2017 and then securing a deal with Benfica in July 2021.
Yaremchuk has featured 36 times for the Ukrainian national team and scored 12 goals since making his debut on September 6, 2018.
More from category
-
Erik ten Hag puts Manchester United on high alert after crashing out against Benfica
-
"I will fight on the pitch" - Yaremchuk gives emotional interview on Russia-Ukraine war as Benfica knock out Ajax
-
Ronaldo and others disappear under the lights as Lodi sends Manchester United out