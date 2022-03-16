"I will fight on the pitch" - Yaremchuk gives emotional interview on Russia-Ukraine war as Benfica knock out Ajax

The 26-year-old forward played the final 18 minutes of Benfica's 1-0 victory over Ajax on Tuesday that saw the Portuguese side advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since the 2015/16 season.

'It's difficult but I am a professional' - Yaremchuk

In his post-match press conference after defeating Ajax, Yaremchuk was asked how he has been coping with the war in his country and the forward stated that it has been a difficult period for him.

Pulse Nigeria

Yaremchuk said: "You know, this is so difficult for me but I am a professional. I need to fight here, I need to fight on the pitch.

“My friends fight in Ukraine, my people fight in Ukraine, and I need to fight here. I cannot fight there but I can fight here on the pitch.”

Over the course of two legs, Yaremchuk scored one goal against Ajax to help eliminate the Dutch side 3-2 on aggregate.

AFP

The 26-year-old came through the ranks at Ukrainian club Dynamo Moscow before moving to Belgian side Gent in 2017 and then securing a deal with Benfica in July 2021.