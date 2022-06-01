REPORTS

Roman Abramovich sues European Union council over sanctions

David Ben
The former Chelsea owner has filed a lawsuit against The European Union council who imposed sanctions on him as per multiple reports.

Roman Abramovich files lawsuit against the EU council following over sanctions

According to latest reports, Roman Abramovich has filed a lawsuit at the European Union's general court against the European Union Council , who imposed sanctions on the former Chelsea owner as part of measures targeting Russia and President Vladimir Putin's close allies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, as per AP.

Roman Abramovich no longer owns Chelsea FC. 2f83db52-4c39-4a64-b95b-2c93ec6bb80a

The EU in March included the Russian oligarch on its list of individuals targeted with frozen assets and travel bans over their role in Russia's war with Ukraine.

When the EU sanctioned Abramovich in March, it said:

“He has had privileged access to the (Russian) president, and has maintained very good relations with him. This connection with the Russian leader helped him to maintain his considerable wealth.”

There was no comment from the Council and the EU’s court officials on the details of the legal case when contacted Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Chelsea's new owner Todd Boehly Todd Boehly est le nouveau propriétaire de Chelsea, remplaçant Roman Abramovich Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

Abramovich was forced to sell Chelsea after being sanctioned by the UK government, on allegations of his involvement in Putin’s “invasion” of Ukraine in March.

The sale of the Premier League club for 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) — the highest price ever paid for a sports team, was completed on Monday by a consortium fronted by American billionaire and Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly.

The sale marked the end of Abramovich's 19-year successful reign at the helm of Chelsea football club.

Roman Abramovich acquired Chelsea Football Club in 2003 a1f8b24b-961c-4e0e-a359-fab588bf003d

The EU’s executive branch, also said Portuguese authorities confirmed that the sale of Chelsea by Abramovich — who holds a Portuguese passport, does not in any way benefit him or an entity associated with him, also confirming that the proceeds of the sale would only be released for humanitarian activities in Ukraine.

