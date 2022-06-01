Roman Abramovich sues European Union council over sanctions

2f83db52-4c39-4a64-b95b-2c93ec6bb80a

The EU in March included the Russian oligarch on its list of individuals targeted with frozen assets and travel bans over their role in Russia's war with Ukraine.

When the EU sanctioned Abramovich in March, it said:

“He has had privileged access to the (Russian) president, and has maintained very good relations with him. This connection with the Russian leader helped him to maintain his considerable wealth.”

There was no comment from the Council and the EU’s court officials on the details of the legal case when contacted Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Todd Boehly est le nouveau propriétaire de Chelsea, remplaçant Roman Abramovich Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

Abramovich was forced to sell Chelsea after being sanctioned by the UK government, on allegations of his involvement in Putin’s “invasion” of Ukraine in March.

The sale of the Premier League club for 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) — the highest price ever paid for a sports team, was completed on Monday by a consortium fronted by American billionaire and Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly.

The sale marked the end of Abramovich's 19-year successful reign at the helm of Chelsea football club.

