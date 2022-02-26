Following calls from some members of the UK Parliament earlier this week from that Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich should not be allowed to own Chelsea due to his alleged links to Russian President - Vladimir Putin's regime, the Chelsea owner has now decided to hand over stewardship to the club's charity trust.
Roman Abramovich hands over Chelsea 'stewardship' to charity trust amidst Russia Ukraine tensions
Chelsea's billionaire owner has handed care-taking and stewardship role of the London club to it's Charity trust following tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
In a statement released on Saturday evening via the club's website, Abramovich said: "During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities."
"I have always taken decisions with the Club's best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea's charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.
"I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans."
Meanwhile, Chelsea next face Liverpool in Carabao Cup final on Sunday
More from category
-
Roman Abramovich hands over Chelsea 'stewardship' to charity trust amidst Russia Ukraine tensions
-
Where does Christian Eriksen's inspirational return rank among emotional moments in recent football history?
-
Onyeka sits out 4th game in a row as Newcastle continue dramatic rise with victory over Brentford