BREAKING

Roman Abramovich hands over Chelsea 'stewardship' to charity trust amidst Russia Ukraine tensions

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea's billionaire owner has handed care-taking and stewardship role of the London club to it's Charity trust following tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Roman Abramovich
Roman Abramovich

Following calls from some members of the UK Parliament earlier this week from that Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich should not be allowed to own Chelsea due to his alleged links to Russian President - Vladimir Putin's regime, the Chelsea owner has now decided to hand over stewardship to the club's charity trust.

Recommended articles

In a statement released on Saturday evening via the club's website, Abramovich said: "During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities."

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich Imago

"I have always taken decisions with the Club's best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea's charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

"I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans."

Meanwhile, Chelsea next face Liverpool in Carabao Cup final on Sunday

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Roman Abramovich

    Roman Abramovich hands over Chelsea 'stewardship' to charity trust amidst Russia Ukraine tensions

  • Emotional moments in football

    Where does Christian Eriksen's inspirational return rank among emotional moments in recent football history?

  • Frank Onyeka was an unused substitute in Brentford's loss to Newcastle United

    Onyeka sits out 4th game in a row as Newcastle continue dramatic rise with victory over Brentford

Recommended articles

Roman Abramovich hands over Chelsea 'stewardship' to charity trust amidst Russia Ukraine tensions

Roman Abramovich hands over Chelsea 'stewardship' to charity trust amidst Russia Ukraine tensions

Where does Christian Eriksen's inspirational return rank among emotional moments in recent football history?

Where does Christian Eriksen's inspirational return rank among emotional moments in recent football history?

Onyeka sits out 4th game in a row as Newcastle continue dramatic rise with victory over Brentford

Onyeka sits out 4th game in a row as Newcastle continue dramatic rise with victory over Brentford

Cash sends priceless tribute as Aston Villa grab crucial win

Cash sends priceless tribute as Aston Villa grab crucial win

Michael Olise shines for Eagles again

Michael Olise shines for Eagles again

Eriksen returns to football as Premier League shows solidarity with Ukraine

Eriksen returns to football as Premier League shows solidarity with Ukraine

Trending

AWCON

'Plumptre for the Boys, Okoye for the Girls' leads reactions as Nigerian men in awe of new Super falcons debutant

Nigerians are in awe of Super Falcons latest debutante Ashleigh Plumptre

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport
UEL

'STOP THE WAR' - Reactions as Aubameyang, Adama SHINE in Barcelona's destruction of Napoli

It was a big moment for Barcelona against Napoli in Europe
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

Iwobi was not at his best against Southampton

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story
SERIE A

Watch: Dramatic Moment Jose Mourinho gets sent off in stoppage time in AS Roma's draw vs Hellas Verona (Video)

Jose Mourinho got sent off in Roma's 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona on Saturday
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

Manchester United fans praise Jadon Sancho following win over Leeds on Sunday