CHELSEA

Roman Abramovich demands 697 billion naira loan be 'repaid' as takeover hangs in limbo

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

According to reports, the sanctioned Russian billionaire has taken a dramatic 'U-turn' on his vow to write off Chelsea's hefty loan debt despite the imminent conclusion of the club's sale

Roman Abramovich considering loan re-payment as Chelsea takeover stalls indefinitely
Roman Abramovich considering loan re-payment as Chelsea takeover stalls indefinitely

Club officials had last week told the government that they they want to restructure the way the London club is being sold.

Recommended articles
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich. 2f83db52-4c39-4a64-b95b-2c93ec6bb80a

According to reports, there was a demand that the debt linked to parent company Fordstam is paid off to a Jersey-based company called - Camberley International Investments.

A spokesperson for Abramovich has not replied to a request for comment, neither has a spokesman from the UK government.

ALSO READ: Roman Abramovich confirms Chelsea is for sale

Super league in ruins as all English clubs pull out

Todd Boehly wins Chelsea bid in a deal worth over 1.8 trillion naira

When the club was put for sale in early March, Abramovich had said in a statement that he would not be asking for any loans to be repaid.

The 55-year-old Russian Oligarch also said that any profits from a sale would go to victims of the war in Ukraine.

American billionaire Todd Boehly
American billionaire Todd Boehly Twitter

The latest development comes four days after it was revealed that the consortium led by American businessman and LA Dodge owner Todd Boehly, had entered exclusive talks with Chelsea over a deal that will break records for the sale of a sports team.

The news of Chelsea's preferred bidder, broke two hours after Britain's richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe announced that he would table a bid to buy the club that would, in total, be worth more than £4bn.

However, seeing that his offer arrived nine weeks into a process that was being handled by US merchant bank Raine Group, raised eyebrows.

Ratcliffe spent the weekend meeting with stakeholders involved in Chelsea, including the supporters' trust, and could step in should Boehly fail in the dying stages.

Abramovich has until the end of May to sell the club
Abramovich has until the end of May to sell the club a1f8b24b-961c-4e0e-a359-fab588bf003d

Chelsea have until the end of May - when the operating license created by the government when Abramovich was sanctioned because of his links to Russia president Vladimir Putin is set to expire.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Pulse sports team news Villarreal vs Liverpool UCL

    Chukwueze starts from the bench for Villarreal as Salah, Mane, and Keita start for Liverpool

  • Roman Abramovich considering loan re-payment as Chelsea takeover stalls indefinitely

    Roman Abramovich demands 697 billion naira loan be 'repaid' as takeover hangs in limbo

  • Social media reactions as Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo set to return for Madrid UCL second leg

    'Bernabeu aint ready' - Reactions as Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo return for Madrid UCL clash

Recommended articles

Chukwueze starts from the bench for Villarreal as Salah, Mane, and Keita start for Liverpool

Chukwueze starts from the bench for Villarreal as Salah, Mane, and Keita start for Liverpool

Roman Abramovich demands 697 billion naira loan be 'repaid' as takeover hangs in limbo

Roman Abramovich demands 697 billion naira loan be 'repaid' as takeover hangs in limbo

South African tennis legend Kevin Anderson announces his retirement

South African tennis legend Kevin Anderson announces his retirement

'Bernabeu aint ready' - Reactions as Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo return for Madrid UCL clash

'Bernabeu aint ready' - Reactions as Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo return for Madrid UCL clash

Kano-born Alhassan Yusuf among the most valuable Nigerian under-21 players at over ₦900 MILLION

Kano-born Alhassan Yusuf among the most valuable Nigerian under-21 players at over ₦900 MILLION

Chukwueze could end Nigeria's 19-year-old jinx when Villarreal take on Liverpool

Chukwueze could end Nigeria's 19-year-old jinx when Villarreal take on Liverpool

Trending

WAFU CUP

'How is he less than 20-year-old? 'Nigerians react to Flying Eagles players called up by Ladan Bosso

Reactions to Flying Eagles players called by Ladan Bosso
UCL

Crouch explains why Chukwueze only touched the ball 14 times against Liverpool

Chukwueze was not good as Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 at Anfield
LA LIGA

'Piqué, b*st*rd, salute the champion' - Reactions as rival chants emerge from the Santiago Bernabeu

Social media reactions following bizzare fan chants at Santiago Bernabeu in Real Madrid's title win
TRANSFERS

Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo linked with a move to La Liga, Ligue 1 clubs

Odion Ighalo could leave Saudi Arabia this summer