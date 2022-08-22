'Score 1 goal and defend' - Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

'Mourinho and 1 goal project', 'Score 1 goal and defend' - Roma fans unhappy with Mourinho as they win 2nd game against Cremonese

Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese
Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese

AS Roma recorded a 1-0 victory against newcomers U.S. Cremonese on Monday, August 22, 2022.

There was little action in the game as Roma struggled to find a breakthrough against the Cremonese defense and both sides went to the break without a goal.

Former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling put Roma in front converting a ball through to him by Lorenzo Pellegrini in the 65th minute.

AS Roma would defend deep and hold on to the one goal to claim three points after 90 minutes of action.

AS Roma beat U.S. Salernitana away 1-0 to start the new season last week.
AS Roma beat U.S. Salernitana away 1-0 to start the new season last week. Pulse Nigeria

The victory against Cremonese means that Roma starts the season in Italy with two victories from two games.

AS Roma beat U.S. Salernitana away 1-0 to start the new season last week.

Despite six points from two games with no goals conceded Roma fans are not happy with the performance of their team.

The fans are of the opinion that Mourinho should be urging his Roma side forward
The fans are of the opinion that Mourinho should be urging his Roma side forward Pulse Nigeria

Fans took to social media to blast head coach Jose Mourinho for his negative tactics.

The fans are of the opinion that Mourinho should be urging his Roma side forward to score more goals rather than sit in a deep block.

Speaking after the game, Mourinho said, “Congratulations to Cremonese, it's a quality team. It wasn't easy for us. Congratulations also to the referee "

See reactions after Roma beat Cremonese

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Umar Sadiq opens La Liga account to help Almeria grab draw against Elche

Umar Sadiq opens La Liga account to help Almeria grab draw against Elche

'Score 1 goal and defend' - Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese

'Score 1 goal and defend' - Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese

Dessers denied by the bar as Mourinho's Roma edge out Cremonese

Chelsea star names Super Eagles legend Vincent Enyeama as one of Africa's GOATs

Chelsea star names Super Eagles legend Vincent Enyeama as one of Africa's GOATs

'He needs to score goals, assists' - Falk tears into Super Eagles winger for 'too much dribbling'

'He needs to score goals, assists' - Falk tears into Super Eagles winger for 'too much dribbling'

Nigeria to get another chance at revenge, seal September friendly with Algeria

Nigeria to get another chance at revenge, seal September friendly with Algeria

Trending

Asisat Oshoala is the first African woman to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala finally gets her flowers outside of Africa

Time and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarter final clash
FIFA U-20 WWC

When and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarterfinal clash

Flamingoes fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference
FIFA U-17 WWC

Flamingos fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference

Time and where to watch Falconets final group game against Canada
FIFA U-20 WWC

When and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets final group game against Canada