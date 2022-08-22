'Score 1 goal and defend' - Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese

There was little action in the game as Roma struggled to find a breakthrough against the Cremonese defense and both sides went to the break without a goal.

Former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling put Roma in front converting a ball through to him by Lorenzo Pellegrini in the 65th minute.

AS Roma would defend deep and hold on to the one goal to claim three points after 90 minutes of action.

Pulse Nigeria

Roma fans blast Mourinho

The victory against Cremonese means that Roma starts the season in Italy with two victories from two games.

AS Roma beat U.S. Salernitana away 1-0 to start the new season last week.

Despite six points from two games with no goals conceded Roma fans are not happy with the performance of their team.

Pulse Nigeria

Fans took to social media to blast head coach Jose Mourinho for his negative tactics.

The fans are of the opinion that Mourinho should be urging his Roma side forward to score more goals rather than sit in a deep block.

Speaking after the game, Mourinho said, “Congratulations to Cremonese, it's a quality team. It wasn't easy for us. Congratulations also to the referee "