Nigeria's U23 have an uphill task as they try to overturn a two-goal lead from the first leg against Libya.

For the crucial U23 AFCON qualifier, Rohr has released the four players to join the Imama Amapakabo side.

Uzoho, Osimhen, Awaziem-all U23 players who have been capped by the Super Eagles-left the senior team camp in Asaba to join the U23 squad in their evening training session on Saturday.

Rohr had earlier left out Samuel Chukwueze from his squad for the games against Seychelles and Egypt so the forward could be with the U23.

The Villarreal youngster however, could not lift the team who lost 0-2 to Libya in the first game.

Nigeria need to beat Libya 3-0 or by a three-year margin if they concede at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba on Monday.

Nigeria are the defending Champions of the U23 AFCON and will be hoping to make it to another edition where Africa's representative at the football event of the 2020 Olympic Games will emerge from.