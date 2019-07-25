After calling time on his playing career at the end of the 2018/2019 season, former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie will be on BT Sport this season as a pundit.

Van Persie spent much of his career playing for Arsenal before he made the controversial move to Manchester United in 2012 to win the Premier League in the next season.

It was boyhood club Feyenoord that the former striker drew the curtains on his career in May 2019 after 18 seasons.

The 36-year-old will be in front of the screen from next season as he has been announced that he will join BT Sport's punditry team this season.

“Welcome to the BT Sport family, Robin van Persie,” BT said in their tweet announcing his arrival.

“The Flying Dutchman joins BT Sport’s punditry team for the 2019-20 season.”