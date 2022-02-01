Former Arsenal man Aaron Ramsey has made a shock return to the British Isles. Rangers have announced the signing of Ramsey on loan from Italian Giants Juventus.
Juventus outcast Ramsey to partner Joe Aribo in Rangers midfield
Rangers have completed the loan signing of Aaron Ramsey from Juventus.
Ramsey joined Juventus in 2019 in what has turned out to be a tale of mixed fortunes. On one hand he won a Serie A and Coppa Italia medal, but also made just over 80 starts in more than two-and-a-half seasons in Turin.
His time at Juventus pales in comparison to the role he played at Arsenal. Ramsey made almost 400 appearances for the Gunners and cemented his place in the clubs history as he scored the winner in the 2014 FA Cup final.
Ramsey is now teammates with Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun and Calvin Bassey, after joining Rangers. Super Eagles and Ranger's fans alike would love to see the impact the Welshman would have on Joe Aribo.
Aribo has developed into a solid playmaker in his time at Ibrox and we look to see if Ramsey can infect him with his eye for goal.
Ramsey would be in contention for Wednesday's Old Firm derby against eternal foes Celtic.