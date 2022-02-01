Juventus outcast Ramsey to partner Joe Aribo in Rangers midfield

Ramsey joined Juventus in 2019 in what has turned out to be a tale of mixed fortunes. On one hand he won a Serie A and Coppa Italia medal, but also made just over 80 starts in more than two-and-a-half seasons in Turin.

His time at Juventus pales in comparison to the role he played at Arsenal. Ramsey made almost 400 appearances for the Gunners and cemented his place in the clubs history as he scored the winner in the 2014 FA Cup final.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Ramsey is now teammates with Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun and Calvin Bassey, after joining Rangers. Super Eagles and Ranger's fans alike would love to see the impact the Welshman would have on Joe Aribo.

Rangers

Aribo has developed into a solid playmaker in his time at Ibrox and we look to see if Ramsey can infect him with his eye for goal.