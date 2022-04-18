Nigeria Professional Football League leaders Rivers United will be in action on Monday as football fans look to continue what has been a football-filled Easter.
Rivers United vs Enyimba and 2 other BIG matches to enjoy on Easter Monday
The NPFL leaders will be looking to add to the pressure on Super Eagles legend Finidi George and his Elephants from Aba
The Pride, as I love to call them, host two-time African champions Enyimba International in Port Harcourt on Monday evening.
After an enjoyable weekend of football, the big game between the Pride and their counterparts from Aba headlines three of the best games for football fans to enjoy on Easter Monday.
Let's take a quick look at that game in Port Harcourt and the two others to follow today;
Rivers United vs Enyimba: The Pride looking to add to the woes of the former champions
With Plateau United breathing down on their necks at the top of the NPFL table, leaders Rivers United, know that they cannot afford to slip up against Enyimba today in Port Harcourt.
Stanley Eguma's United are just one point ahead at the top of the standings but will restore their four points advantage with victory over the Elephants this evening.
Finidi George's Enyimba will be looking to win back-to-back games for the first since January when they defeated Oriental rivals Abia Warriors and Enugu Rangers.
Napoli vs Roma: Can Osimhen inspire Napoli to victory over unbeaten Roma?
Unbeaten in the Serie A since January 4, 2022, through to the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final in style, and just six points away from a place in the top four, AS Roma and Jose Mourinho, have all to play for when they take on Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.
Mourinho's Roma are in such a mood that can easily derail Victor Osimhen and Napoli's Scudetto dreams.
There is a lot at stake when both teams go head-to-head on Monday night with Nigeria's Osimhen hoping to lead Napoli to glory this time around.
Last weekend, Osimhen netted a brace but the goals were nothing but consolation goals as Fiorentina proved just too good and strong in a 3-2 defeat to Osimhen and his teammates.
Napoli will look to avoid dropping too far behind in the Serie A title race, with the club already five points behind leaders AC Milan.
Luciano Spaletti and Napoli fans will be hoping that the goals of their Super Eagles star, Osimhen, can power them to glory this time against Roma, who are led by Osimhen's in-form compatriot, Tammy Abraham.
Barcelona vs Cadiz: Xavi Hernandez's boy turn attention to La Liga
Barcelona will turn their focus to the La Liga and race for a place in the UEFA Champions League next season after that Europa League heartbreak.
Barca were humiliated at home by the German side, Eintracht Frankfurt, who came, saw and conquered the Spanish giants in their Camp Nou home on Thursday during the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final.
Currently second on the La Liga table, they will look to erase the memory of that Europa League defeat as quickly as possible when thru host Cadiz on Monday night.
Former Arsenal captain and Gabon star, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be the focus as he will be expected
to make amends after he missed a decisive sitter against Frankfurt.
He has, however, scored eight (8) goals and assisted one (1) in nine (9) matches for Barcelona in La Liga since the unpopular move from Arsenal.
More from category
-
Rivers United vs Enyimba and 2 other BIG matches to enjoy on Easter Monday
-
Frank Onyeka drops crutches as Premier League return nears after ankle injury
-
With Bosso and Salisu's appointment, NFF has not learnt from Nigeria's World Cup failure