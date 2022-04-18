Rivers United vs Enyimba and 2 other BIG matches to enjoy on Easter Monday

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The NPFL leaders will be looking to add to the pressure on Super Eagles legend Finidi George and his Elephants from Aba

The stars to watch out for today across the world.
The stars to watch out for today across the world.

Nigeria Professional Football League leaders Rivers United will be in action on Monday as football fans look to continue what has been a football-filled Easter.

Recommended articles

The Pride, as I love to call them, host two-time African champions Enyimba International in Port Harcourt on Monday evening.

After an enjoyable weekend of football, the big game between the Pride and their counterparts from Aba headlines three of the best games for football fans to enjoy on Easter Monday.

Let's take a quick look at that game in Port Harcourt and the two others to follow today;

With Plateau United breathing down on their necks at the top of the NPFL table, leaders Rivers United, know that they cannot afford to slip up against Enyimba today in Port Harcourt.

Rivers United's star Rafiu Kayode Isaq taking instructions from his coach.
Rivers United's star Rafiu Kayode Isaq taking instructions from his coach. Pulse Nigeria

Stanley Eguma's United are just one point ahead at the top of the standings but will restore their four points advantage with victory over the Elephants this evening.

Finidi George's Enyimba will be looking to win back-to-back games for the first since January when they defeated Oriental rivals Abia Warriors and Enugu Rangers.

Enyimba lost 1-0 at home to Rivers earlier this season.
Enyimba lost 1-0 at home to Rivers earlier this season. Facebook

Unbeaten in the Serie A since January 4, 2022, through to the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final in style, and just six points away from a place in the top four, AS Roma and Jose Mourinho, have all to play for when they take on Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.

Osimhen (IMAGO/Independent Photo Agency)
Osimhen (IMAGO/Independent Photo Agency) Pulse Nigeria

Mourinho's Roma are in such a mood that can easily derail Victor Osimhen and Napoli's Scudetto dreams.

There is a lot at stake when both teams go head-to-head on Monday night with Nigeria's Osimhen hoping to lead Napoli to glory this time around.

Mourinho reacts as Zaniolo's hat-trick lifts AS Roma past Bodø/Glimt
Mourinho reacts as Zaniolo's hat-trick lifts AS Roma past Bodø/Glimt Pulse Nigeria

Last weekend, Osimhen netted a brace but the goals were nothing but consolation goals as Fiorentina proved just too good and strong in a 3-2 defeat to Osimhen and his teammates.

Napoli will look to avoid dropping too far behind in the Serie A title race, with the club already five points behind leaders AC Milan.

Victor Osimhen's brilliance couldn't stop Napoli from defeat at home.
Victor Osimhen's brilliance couldn't stop Napoli from defeat at home. Pulse Nigeria

Luciano Spaletti and Napoli fans will be hoping that the goals of their Super Eagles star, Osimhen, can power them to glory this time against Roma, who are led by Osimhen's in-form compatriot, Tammy Abraham.

Barcelona will turn their focus to the La Liga and race for a place in the UEFA Champions League next season after that Europa League heartbreak.

Barca were humiliated at home by the German side, Eintracht Frankfurt, who came, saw and conquered the Spanish giants in their Camp Nou home on Thursday during the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final.

Reactions as Kostić leads Eintracht Frankfurt to shock Barcelona at the Camp Nou
Reactions as Kostić leads Eintracht Frankfurt to shock Barcelona at the Camp Nou Pulse Nigeria

Currently second on the La Liga table, they will look to erase the memory of that Europa League defeat as quickly as possible when thru host Cadiz on Monday night.

Former Arsenal captain and Gabon star, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be the focus as he will be expected

Aubameyang was expertly caged at Camp Nou
Aubameyang was expertly caged at Camp Nou Pulse Nigeria

to make amends after he missed a decisive sitter against Frankfurt.

He has, however, scored eight (8) goals and assisted one (1) in nine (9) matches for Barcelona in La Liga since the unpopular move from Arsenal.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • The stars to watch out for today across the world.

    Rivers United vs Enyimba and 2 other BIG matches to enjoy on Easter Monday

  • Frank Onyeka (Brentford)

    Frank Onyeka drops crutches as Premier League return nears after ankle injury

  • Salisu Yusuf is back as the home-based Eagles coach

    With Bosso and Salisu's appointment, NFF has not learnt from Nigeria's World Cup failure

Recommended articles

Rivers United vs Enyimba and 2 other BIG matches to enjoy on Easter Monday

Rivers United vs Enyimba and 2 other BIG matches to enjoy on Easter Monday

LMC v Kano Pillars: Deficit of bravery and moral authority means fan violence will never go away [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

LMC v Kano Pillars: Deficit of bravery and moral authority means fan violence will never go away [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Frank Onyeka drops crutches as Premier League return nears after ankle injury

Frank Onyeka drops crutches as Premier League return nears after ankle injury

With Bosso and Salisu's appointment, NFF has not learnt from Nigeria's World Cup failure

With Bosso and Salisu's appointment, NFF has not learnt from Nigeria's World Cup failure

Kano Pillars docked points, fined ₦9m for supporters' farcical attack on Katsina United

Kano Pillars docked points, fined ₦9m for supporters' farcical attack on Katsina United

Real Madrid roar back to life to defeat Sevilla in exciting five goal thriller

Real Madrid roar back to life to defeat Sevilla in exciting five goal thriller

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Okocha, Adebayor star as African legends beat George Weah XI in charity game [Video]

Okocha, Adebayor star as Africa legends beat George Weah XI in charity game [Credit - Yusuf Mafin Sherif/Wesley}

Nigeria's Flamingoes massacre Egypt 4-0 in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier

Nigeria's Flamingos defeat Egypt 4-0 in Abuja
WHATS BUZZIN

'Because you haven't played with Messi' - Aguero blasts Manchester United youngster that called Ronaldo the G.O.A.T

Aguero replies Alejandro Garnacho who calls Ronaldo the GOAT ahead of Messi
SUPER EAGLES

Sunday Oliseh reveals what he feels about Carl Ikeme's return to training

Cancer free Carl Ikeme is back training with Wolves
CHAOS DIGEST

Missing 2006 World Cup marked the downfall of the Super Eagles, missing 2022 could have same effect [Excerpt]

Osodi Emmanuel
LA LIGA

Chukwueze caps incredible week at Villarreal with first away win in 2 months

Samuel Chukwueze started for Villarreal against Getafe after scoring the goal that sent Bayern Munich put of the UEFA Champions League (IMAGO/ActionPictures)
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'All he does is give thumbs up' - Reactions as Chelsea fans shade Lukaku despite win over Crystal Palace

Social media reactions to Chelsea's win over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Sunday
BUNDESLIGA

Prolific Awoniyi leads Union Berlin to victory over Barcelona-slayers Eintracht Frankfurt

Taiwo Awoniyi scored his 13th goal of the Bundesliga season