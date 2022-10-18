CAF CC

Rivers United, Plateau to face North African teams AGAIN ahead of Confed Cup group stage

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Nigerian sides who were sent packing from the CAF Champions League over the weekend, both stand a chance to feature in CAF's second-tier interclub competition.

CAF Confederation Cup
CAF Confederation Cup

Nigerian champions Rivers United and last season's runners up Plateau United have both been handed Libyan oppositions El Nasr Benghazi and Al Akhdar respectively, ahead of the CAF Confederation Cup playoff round.

Read Also

Rivers United dropped from the Champions League following a 6-0 (7-2 on aggregate) bashing at the hands of Wydad Casablanca in the second qualifying round of the compe\tition on Sunday.

Likewise, Plateau United were knocked out CAF's premier interclub competition after losing 1-0 away from home (2-1 on goals) to four-time champions Esperance Setif du Tunis, a day earlier.

CAF Confederation Cup playoff draw
CAF Confederation Cup playoff draw CAF

All four heartbreaking defeats Nigerian teams suffered during continental assignments this season, were meted out by North African opposition.

After defeating Liberian side Watanga and Gabonese champions AS Stade Mandji in the first qualifying round of the Champions League, both Rivers United and Plateau progressed to the next stage where they faced Moroccan and Tunisian clubs.

However, the first leg wins in Nigeria were succeeded by 6-0 and 1-0 defeats - and eventual ousters by Wydad and Esperance.

Kwara United, one of Nigeria's two representatives in the Confederation Cup qualifying rounds suffered a similar fate as their run in the competition was halted in the second qualifying round by Moroccan side and defending champions, RS Berkane.

A round earlier, the Moroccan club as FAR eliminated Remo Stars in the first round of the Confederation Cup.

All 16 defeated teams from the Champions League second qualifying round including the Pride of Rivers and the Jos club, now proceed to the playoff round of the Confederations Cup where they would face the 16 winners of the previous round on November 2 and November 9 2022.

CAF Confederation Cup playoff
CAF Confederation Cup playoff CAF

Nigerian champions Rivers United will tackle El Nasr Benghazi who after a bye in the first qualifying round, defeated Rwanda's A.S. Kigali 1-0 on aggregate in the second round.

Plateau, on the other hand, face Al Akhdar. The Libyan team defeated Sudanese club Al Ahli Khartoum 3-0 on aggregate, before overpowering Tanzania's Azam 3-2 on the aggregate in the second qualifying.

All 16 winners of the playoff round will proceed to the group stage of the Confederation Cup scheduled to kick off in February 2023.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Perea and Sanchez during the game. Photo credit: Bild

    31-year-old escapes punishment after showing his pen*s during a match

  • A cross section of fans at the LaLiga ElClasico viewing party in Lagos.

    How LaLiga hosted ElClásico viewing party for football lovers in Lagos

  • CAF Confederation Cup

    Rivers United, Plateau to face North African teams AGAIN ahead of Confed Cup group stage

Recommended articles

31-year-old escapes punishment after showing his pen*s during a match

31-year-old escapes punishment after showing his pen*s during a match

How LaLiga hosted ElClásico viewing party for football lovers in Lagos

How LaLiga hosted ElClásico viewing party for football lovers in Lagos

Rivers United, Plateau to face North African teams AGAIN ahead of Confed Cup group stage

Rivers United, Plateau to face North African teams AGAIN ahead of Confed Cup group stage

Osim-NO! Napoli striker's agent addresses 'strange' Man United rumours

Osim-NO! Napoli striker's agent addresses 'strange' Man United rumours

Sure 5 odds on Bet9ja from La Liga to bet on and cashout this midweek

Sure 5 odds on Bet9ja from La Liga to bet on and cashout this midweek

Time and where to watch Flamingos against USA

Time and where to watch Flamingos against USA

'It's nice kids look up to me' - Iwobi to emulate uncle Okocha as a role model

'It's nice kids look up to me' - Iwobi to emulate uncle Okocha as a role model

BHA vs NFO: Wasteful Seagulls to prey on Tricky Reds - match preview, prediction

BHA vs NFO: Wasteful Seagulls to prey on Tricky Reds - match preview, prediction

Sadio Mane wins Sócrates Award, finishes 2nd to Benzema

Sadio Mane wins Sócrates Award, finishes 2nd to Benzema

Trending

Folarin Balogun - Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro

'I feel English but I am not closing any doors' - Arsenal striker shows Super Eagles 'green light'

Sergio Ramos' wife reveals details of her active sex life with the PSG superstar

'We have S*x every day' - Sergio Ramos' wife reveals intense love routine with PSG star

Yakubu Aiyegbeni vows not to apologize to Nigerians for miss chance against South Korea
SUPER EAGLES

Yakubu Aiyegbeni vows not to apologize to Nigerians for miss against South Korea

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid