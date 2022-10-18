Rivers United, Plateau to face North African teams AGAIN ahead of Confed Cup group stage

Rivers United dropped from the Champions League following a 6-0 (7-2 on aggregate) bashing at the hands of Wydad Casablanca in the second qualifying round of the compe\tition on Sunday.

Likewise, Plateau United were knocked out CAF's premier interclub competition after losing 1-0 away from home (2-1 on goals) to four-time champions Esperance Setif du Tunis, a day earlier.

CAF

North African oppositions for Nigerian reps again

All four heartbreaking defeats Nigerian teams suffered during continental assignments this season, were meted out by North African opposition.

After defeating Liberian side Watanga and Gabonese champions AS Stade Mandji in the first qualifying round of the Champions League, both Rivers United and Plateau progressed to the next stage where they faced Moroccan and Tunisian clubs.

However, the first leg wins in Nigeria were succeeded by 6-0 and 1-0 defeats - and eventual ousters by Wydad and Esperance.

Kwara United, one of Nigeria's two representatives in the Confederation Cup qualifying rounds suffered a similar fate as their run in the competition was halted in the second qualifying round by Moroccan side and defending champions, RS Berkane.

A round earlier, the Moroccan club as FAR eliminated Remo Stars in the first round of the Confederation Cup.

Libyan obstacles ahead of group stage

All 16 defeated teams from the Champions League second qualifying round including the Pride of Rivers and the Jos club, now proceed to the playoff round of the Confederations Cup where they would face the 16 winners of the previous round on November 2 and November 9 2022.

CAF

Nigerian champions Rivers United will tackle El Nasr Benghazi who after a bye in the first qualifying round, defeated Rwanda's A.S. Kigali 1-0 on aggregate in the second round.

Plateau, on the other hand, face Al Akhdar. The Libyan team defeated Sudanese club Al Ahli Khartoum 3-0 on aggregate, before overpowering Tanzania's Azam 3-2 on the aggregate in the second qualifying.