Rivers United extend lead at the top after win over 'persistent' Nasarawa United

Izuchukwu Akawor
Rivers United showed their visitors Nasarawa United that the Garden City wasn't the best place to mine points.

Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, leaders Rivers United strengthened their grip at the top of the table after another good win.

Rivers United defeated Nasarawa United 2-1 during their matchday 15 clash courtesy of two first half goals from Chijioke Akineto and Kayode Ishaq.

Rivers United's Kayode Ishaq became the first player to hit double figures in goals this season in the NPFL
Rivers United's Kayode Ishaq became the first player to hit double figures in goals this season in the NPFL Pulse Nigeria

Michael Tochukwu pulled a game back for the away side 18 minutes from time but it was nothing more than a mere consolation for their troubles.

The victory, United's third in the last four matches and ninth in the season sees the Pride extend their lead at the top of the standings by four points.

United are on 32 points, four points above second-placed Plateau United, take on defending champions, Akwa United, later today in the game of the match week.

Nasarawa United find themselves 12 points and nine places behind in 10th on the table with 20 points.

Speaking after the game, Technical Adviser, Stanley Eguma, was clearly a happy man but was quick to add that the game against the Solid Miners was a 'difficult' one.

Stanley Eguma (Twitter/Rivers United)
Stanley Eguma (Twitter/Rivers United) Twitter

"It was a good game but somewhat difficult, too," coach Eguma said after the game, according to the club's media.

"We had it well in the first-half, scoring two goals. And one would have expected us to increase the tally, but Nasarawa United became stronger.

"I must give them kudos for their persistency and fighting spirit which exposed our players to a lot of fatigue, and immediately they got their goal, they got fired up.

"If not for the character and experience that we showed, it would have been a different ball game entirely against us.

Rivers United's star Rafiu Kayode Ishaq taking instructions from his coach. Pulse Nigeria

"However, I commend them for their fighting spirit, which is what the game is all about, and I must commend my players and thank God for the victory."

Rivers United are on the road next in the NPFL, they face Kano Pillars while Nasarawa host Kwara United in Minna on Wednesday.

