Rivers, Plateau, Kwara United secure important home wins in Champions League, Confed Cup

The second leg of all three qualification games will hold in Morocco and Tunisia on Saturday, October 15.

Nigeria’s representatives at the CAF Champions League qualification series Rivers United and Plateau United, have both recorded important first-leg 2-1 victories over continental giants Wydad Casablanca and Esperance.

Sunday also saw the country’s remaining team in the qualifying series for the Confederations Cup Kwara United, also secure a win in the first leg of their second qualifying stage.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United had to come from a goal down to secure a 2-1 victory ahead of their second-leg encounter in Morocco next weekend.

Defending champions Wydad Casablanca opened the scoring just two minutes after the half-hour mark following a Junior Bouly Sambou goal.

The lead lasted only three minutes though as Malachi Ohawuma restored parity for the Pride of Rivers to the excitement of the home fans at the Adokiye Amasiamaka Stadium.

The Nigerian champions came into the second half even more robust, and got the winner in the 53rd minute through Paul Acquah, ensuring they head to Casablanca on the front foot.

In Abuja, Plateau United ensured they saw off four-time Champions League winners Esperance after trailing early in the game.

A 28th-minute goal from Anice Badri looked to have the Tunisians in control of the game, but Fidelis Ilechukwu's side responded before things could get out of control.

First, Emmanuel Ucheagu responded with an equaliser seven minutes after Esperance's opener, then, in the first minute of added time in the first half, Mustapha Yuga put the Jos club in front.

The second half rolled by without any more goals, and Plateau held on to their slim lead, a lead they would hope to consolidate on when they head to Tunis next weekend.

In Lagos, Kwara United recorded the most comfortable win of the day, scoring three times late in the second half to edge CAF Confederations Cup defending champions RS Berkane.

It didn't start brightly for Kwara United at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena though, as they conceded as early as the 7th minute via a Djibril Outtara goal.

The Harmony continued to chase the game for the entirety of the first half, doing what they could to avoid going down by two at home.

Things, however, turned on its head in the second as Kwara United responded with an Ahmed Taofeek equalizer with just 16 minutes to go. Within the next 14 minutes, Wasiu Jimoh and Barnabas Daniel both scored to put the game out of Berkane's reach, and make next weekend's second leg an even more difficult task.

