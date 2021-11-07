Moroccan club ASFAR proved just too strong after they showed no mercy to Nigeria's Rivers Angels on matchday one of the group stages in the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League, CAFWCL.
CAFWCL: Nigeria's Rivers Angels suffer humiliation in Cairo
The Angels were no match for their Moroccan counterparts following a heavy defeat in Cairo.
Sanaa Mssoudy was the hero for her clubside after she netted a superb hat-trick as ASFAR thrashed the Angels 3-0 in Cairo to take control of group B.
She opened the scoring in the 31st minute as ASFAR took a 1-0 lead at the break.
Two late goals in the space of ten second half minutes from the tricky forward sealed the hattrick and an opening day win for her club.
Speaking after the game, Angels boss Edwin Okon blamed the defeat on "tiredness" and "travelling issues".
“The team is tired from all the traveling issues and that’s the normal result," Okon told CAFOnline.
"My job is to pick up their spirit, let them know that the game is over and recover for the next matches."
It's not over yet for the Angels, they will take to the pitch again on Monday at the Al Salam stadium where they face South African side, Mamelodi Sundowns, who won their opener against Vihiga Queens 1-0.
