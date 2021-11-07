RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

CAFWCL: Nigeria's Rivers Angels suffer humiliation in Cairo

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

The Angels were no match for their Moroccan counterparts following a heavy defeat in Cairo.

Rivers Angels
Rivers Angels

Moroccan club ASFAR proved just too strong after they showed no mercy to Nigeria's Rivers Angels on matchday one of the group stages in the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League, CAFWCL.

Recommended articles

Sanaa Mssoudy was the hero for her clubside after she netted a superb hat-trick as ASFAR thrashed the Angels 3-0 in Cairo to take control of group B.

Sanaa Mssoudy celebrates with her teammates.
Sanaa Mssoudy celebrates with her teammates. Pulse Nigeria

She opened the scoring in the 31st minute as ASFAR took a 1-0 lead at the break.

Two late goals in the space of ten second half minutes from the tricky forward sealed the hattrick and an opening day win for her club.

Speaking after the game, Angels boss Edwin Okon blamed the defeat on "tiredness" and "travelling issues".

“The team is tired from all the traveling issues and that’s the normal result," Okon told CAFOnline.

CAFWCL
CAFWCL Pulse Nigeria

"My job is to pick up their spirit, let them know that the game is over and recover for the next matches."

It's not over yet for the Angels, they will take to the pitch again on Monday at the Al Salam stadium where they face South African side, Mamelodi Sundowns, who won their opener against Vihiga Queens 1-0.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Solskjaer needs to learn from Klopp, Guardiola' - Scholes slams United tactics against City

'Solskjaer needs to learn from Klopp, Guardiola' - Scholes slams United tactics against City

Jordon Ibe reveals four-year battle with depression

Jordon Ibe reveals four-year battle with depression

Kamaru Usman walks out to Burna Boy record before beating Colby Covington to retain UFC belt (video)

Kamaru Usman walks out to Burna Boy record before beating Colby Covington to retain UFC belt (video)

CAFWCL: Nigeria's Rivers Angels suffer humiliation in Cairo

CAFWCL: Nigeria's Rivers Angels suffer humiliation in Cairo

Kamaru Usman reveals he is the best pound for pound fighter in the world after victory against Colby Covington

Kamaru Usman reveals he is the best pound for pound fighter in the world after victory against Colby Covington

Nigeria's Kamaru Usman defeats Colby Covington in rematch at UFC 268 to retain welterweight title

Nigeria's Kamaru Usman defeats Colby Covington in rematch at UFC 268 to retain welterweight title

Barcelona crisis creates opportunity for Xavi

Barcelona crisis creates opportunity for Xavi

Tuchel urges Barkley to seize Chelsea chance

Tuchel urges Barkley to seize Chelsea chance

Neymar strikes twice as PSG hold on to beat Bordeaux

Neymar strikes twice as PSG hold on to beat Bordeaux

Trending

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Rohr: Kalu rejected call-up to focus on his club

Gernot Rohr granted Samuel Kalu's request to focus on his club form

Osimhen was wrong to sulk, but Napoli's Scudetto hopes could rest on letting him take penalties

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen (R) and Lorenzo Insigne (L) have had a disagreement over penalty duties this season.

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball