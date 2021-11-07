CAFWCL: Nigeria's Rivers Angels suffer humiliation in Cairo

Sanaa Mssoudy was the hero for her clubside after she netted a superb hat-trick as ASFAR thrashed the Angels 3-0 in Cairo to take control of group B.

She opened the scoring in the 31st minute as ASFAR took a 1-0 lead at the break.

Two late goals in the space of ten second half minutes from the tricky forward sealed the hattrick and an opening day win for her club.

Speaking after the game, Angels boss Edwin Okon blamed the defeat on "tiredness" and "travelling issues".

“The team is tired from all the traveling issues and that’s the normal result," Okon told CAFOnline.

"My job is to pick up their spirit, let them know that the game is over and recover for the next matches."