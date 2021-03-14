The management, staff and players of Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL) Premiership side, Rivers Angels have congratulated the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, on his election into the FIFA Council.

This is contained in statement issued on Saturday in Port Harcourt by Matilda Otuene, General Manager of Rivers Angels FC.

Otuene stated that the club was in no doubt about Pinnick’s credentials and capabilities ahead of the polls, and the news of his landslide victory came to the team in no way as a surprise.

“We are in awe of God’s grace upon your life and would like to join millions of Nigerians to celebrate your continued ascendancy to the pinnacle of global football administration.

“We will also like to remind you that this is a call to serve not just your fatherland Nigeria nor the continent of Africa but the entire footballing world,” she said.

The team prayed for more grace and wisdom for him as he combined his duties towards making Nigerian and African football, the better for this new high calling.

“We at Rivers Angels felicitate with you and wish you the very best in all endeavours,” she concluded.