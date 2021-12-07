Ferdinand reveals two players who are doomed under Rangnick

Wan-Bissaka was on the bench against Crystal Palace on Sunday, having just returned from an injury layoff while Shaw was sidelined due to a head injury. Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles replaced the duo in the United line-up and performed admirably in the win over Palace.

Ferdinand believes that Wan-Bissaka and Shaw will struggle under Rangnick as the tactician prefers ball-playing defenders, an advantage that Dalot and Telles have over the sidelined duo.

Ferdinand said on FIVE YouTube channel: "I’ve got to be honest, Wan-Bissaka has got a hell of a job getting back in this team. The same for Luke Shaw. They’ve both got one hell of a job. One thing this manager likes is full-backs who can actually play and get on the ball.

Ferdinand explained that being good in the defensive phase is not good enough for a defender under Rangnick, as the 63-year-old manager prefers full-backs who can give a steady output on the ball also.

"As well as doing the other stuff like pressing, he wants output with the ball. That’s the weakest part of Wan-Bissaka’s game, there’s going to be a big fight for him to get back into this team," the football pundit noted.