Ferdinand reveals two players who are doomed under Rangnick

Damola Ogungbe

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw might face spells on the bench due to their limited ability on the ball

Rio Ferdinand has identified Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw as two players who would struggle to get back into the United line-up under interim manager Ralf Rangnick. The former Manchester United defender believes that the English duo's limited ability on the ball will count against them under the German manager.

Wan-Bissaka was on the bench against Crystal Palace on Sunday, having just returned from an injury layoff while Shaw was sidelined due to a head injury. Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles replaced the duo in the United line-up and performed admirably in the win over Palace.

Ferdinand believes that Wan-Bissaka and Shaw will struggle under Rangnick as the tactician prefers ball-playing defenders, an advantage that Dalot and Telles have over the sidelined duo.

Ferdinand said on FIVE YouTube channel: "I’ve got to be honest, Wan-Bissaka has got a hell of a job getting back in this team. The same for Luke Shaw. They’ve both got one hell of a job. One thing this manager likes is full-backs who can actually play and get on the ball.

Ferdinand explained that being good in the defensive phase is not good enough for a defender under Rangnick, as the 63-year-old manager prefers full-backs who can give a steady output on the ball also.

"As well as doing the other stuff like pressing, he wants output with the ball. That’s the weakest part of Wan-Bissaka’s game, there’s going to be a big fight for him to get back into this team," the football pundit noted.

Rangnick got up to a good start in his United career, nicking a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace courtesy of a Fred winner. The Red Devils are next in action on Wednesday 8th December against Swiss side Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League, having already qualified for the Round of 16.

