Rio Ferdinand reveals the real reason Carlos Tevez dumped Manchester United to join rivals City

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Carlos Tevez incurred the wrath of Manchester when he left United to join City in 2009 and Rio Ferdinand knows exactly why

Rio Ferdinand reveals the real reason Carlos Tevez left United to join City
Rio Ferdinand reveals the real reason Carlos Tevez left United to join City

Argentine striker Carlos Tevez stunned the football world in 2009 by joining Manchester City after reportedly turning down contract offers from Manchester United where he has spent two seasons.

Recommended articles

Tevez joined Manchester United on a successful two-year loan in 2007 after some legal issues with West Ham his former club.

He would score 34 goals and 14 assists in 99 matches across two season but ultimately leave United heartbroken by leaving to join their next-door neighbours and Rio Ferdinand knows exactly why Tevez made that absurd choice.

Former Manchester United captain and teammate of Tevez at Old Trafford, Rio Ferdinand spoke to William Hill and shed more light on the Tevez saga as it happened 13 years ago.

Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand Pulse Live Uganda

"Tevez wanted to sign a contract for Man United well before that," Ferdinand revealed thanks to his status as club captain at the time and good friend of Tevez.

He continued, "Man United delayed and didn't come to him and he thought... and said 'you know what you disrespected me and no matter what you offer me I'm not signing."

"And I remember the then chairman David Gill asking me to ring him and to speak to him and his agent and tell him the club want to sign you. His agent said to me: 'Rio it doesn't matter what money they offer he won't sign, he feels he's been disrespected and that's it.'" Ferdinand revealed.

Rio Ferdinand was involved in the Carlos Tevez saga
Rio Ferdinand was involved in the Carlos Tevez saga Eurosport

Tevez would go on to establish himself as a Manchester City legend in four years with a return of 73 goals and 35 assists in his 148 appearances, as well as helping to win their first-ever Premier League title in 2012 at the expense of Manchester United.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

Recommended articles

Rio Ferdinand reveals the real reason Carlos Tevez dumped Manchester United to join rivals City

Rio Ferdinand reveals the real reason Carlos Tevez dumped Manchester United to join rivals City

Retired Super Eagles striker take up coaching job with Belgian first division club

Retired Super Eagles striker take up coaching job with Belgian first division club

Ahmed Musa joins Kenneth Omeruo in Leganes after motivation from rapper M.I Abaga

Ahmed Musa joins Kenneth Omeruo in Leganes after motivation from rapper M.I Abaga

Terem Moffi fires Lorient to 3rd in Ligue 1 with 3-1 win away at Auxerre

Terem Moffi fires Lorient to 3rd in Ligue 1 with 3-1 win away at Auxerre

Awoniyi scores again as Nottingham concede three goals in five minutes to Fulham

Awoniyi scores again as Nottingham concede three goals in five minutes to Fulham

Saint Aribo's presence not enough to save Southampton at Aston Villa

Saint Aribo's presence not enough to save Southampton at Aston Villa

Trending

Benjamin Mendy

'Not Guilty' - Manchester City's Mendy declared innocent of rape on 19-year-old girl

How Super Eagles players were rated on FIFA 23

FIFA 23: Ndidi and Osimhen lead list of highest-rated Super Eagles stars

Totti reveals how his wife cheating on him led to the breakdown of his marriage

Francesco Totti: AS Roma legend opens up on how his wife's infidelity crashed his marriage

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly edging closer to buying second football club