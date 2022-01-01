'Unfortunate' Arsenal played like a top team - Ferdinand, Lescott praise Arsenal display against Manchester City

Despite playing without Mikel Arteta in the dugout, Arsenal took the game to the league leaders with Bukayo Saka grabbing a much-deserved goal for the Gunners in the 31st minute. A pair of controversial second-half decisions saw Arsenal concede a penalty and have Gabriel Magalhaes sent off within three minutes.

Ferdinand and Lescott agree on Arsenal praise

However, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand believes that the Arsenal players gave a good account of themselves, stressing that the Gunners showed a lot of determination and desire to keep going.

AFP

He told BT Sport: "We were speaking off air saying if they lose this game, it’s the way they lose this game that is the most important thing for them. They were fighting, they showed determination and desire which people have questioned in the past.

"But also, there were moments of real class from this Arsenal team and they were unfortunate not to get a point out of the game today."

Former Manchester City defender Lescott was more effusive in his praise of Arteta's side, noting that it takes a 'top team' to go 'toe-to-toe' despite being down to 10 men.

"The energy and quality Arsenal showed during the game. There were moments where they reacted to decisions and challenges that went against them but overall they can look back at the start of the season," Lescott said.

"They went down to 10 men and still tried to go toe-to-toe. They showed real class for large parts and unfortunately didn’t come out with the points but it’s a sign of a top team which is winning when you’re not at your best."

Ferdinand hails City's 'mark of champions'

Ferdinand also had words of praise for Pep Guardiola's City side for picking up a difficult three points at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, stressing that it showed 'mark of champions.'

AFP

Ferdinand continued: "It's a mark of champions. Never letting the result get away from them, clawing their way back into the game and then nicking the result at the end.

"The fact they’ve had to nick this game at the end, speaks volumes about where this Arsenal side are."

Manchester City are now 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League after picking up their 11th consecutive victory in the league. Guardiola's side have scored an average of three goals per match while conceding only seven times over 11 games since they lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace on October 30.