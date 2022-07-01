OFFICIAL

Tottenham announce Richarlison

David Ben
The Lilywhites have officially announced the signing of the Brazilian forward who becomes their fourth summer signing

Tottenham have announced Richarlison's signing
Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Richarlison Andrade from Everton in a transfer worth £60million.

The North London side have announced via their official Twitter page.

The Toffees will receive an initial £50million with a further £10million payable in add-ons.

Antonio Conte's side have now completed the signing of the Brazilian who becomes his fourth addition of the summer window following the arrivals of Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster and Yves Bissouma.

Richarlison is officially a Lilywhite
Richarlison is a proven performer in the Premier League following his time with Watford and Everton.

He was vital in keeping the Merseyside outfit in the top flight amid a difficult campaign for Frank Lampard's side.

The forward will compliment a forward line that also includes Harry Kane and last year's Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min.

The 25-year-old has scored 48 goals in England's top division and is now a regular with his country, helping them achieve Copa America glory in 2019.

He also added an Olympic Gold Medal to his collection in the summer.

Tottenham secured a top four finish last term with Conte at the helm and will relish their return to Champions league football.

Richarlison's arrival also gives Antonio Conte enough room to rotate his squad across several competitions.

More to follow on this story subsequently.

