Tottenham agree £60m deal to sign 'controversial' Everton star

The agreement was reached very late on Wednesday night with the player now set to undergo a medical in the coming days in Brazil ahead of completing the move according to Sky Sport.

Richarlison is set become Spurs' fourth summer signing after Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic and Mali star Yves Bissouma.

Chelsea were also said to be interested in Richarlison, as one of several options the Blues are currently looking at to improve their attack following Romelu Lukaku's loan exit.

Spurs are expected to commit to an initial package in the region of £50million, with a further £10m in add-ons bringing the total outlay to around £60m.

Richarlison scored 10 goals and created five assists in the Premier League last season for Everton and was a rare bright spark in an extremely difficult campaign.

Antonio Conte's side are also closing in on a loan deal for French defender Clement Lenglet from Barcelona.

According to reports, Everton are currently under pressure to bring themselves in line with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules before the end of their financial year, which is on Friday, July 1 midnight.

The transfer is unlikely to be made official yet until Everton and Spurs can provide evidence that an agreement was reached before the end of the day.