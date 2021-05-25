Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza

In an 11-day escalation of violence between Israel and Gaza, Hamas sent thousands of rockets in Israel's direction, and the Israeli military responded by hammering Gaza with airstrikes.

Ogbonna was at home with his wife and two young daughters when his apartment in the Israeli city of Ashdod was hit by a rocket fired from Gaza.

His family was unhurt while the 38-year-old was injured and taken to the hospital to treat injuries sustained in the incident.

"I am extremely lucky to be alive after this rocket was fired," Ogbonna told BBC.

BBC

According to the Ogbonna, they usually receive a warning ahead of a possible airstrike, and they react by running to the shelter which every house has.

He was having breakfast with his family when they heard the siren, but for some reason, they didn't go to the shelter before the airstrike hit his apartment.

"I could see the whole building was gone. We are talking about a four-storey building with about 30 people," he added.

"The security doors between my kitchen and living room ripped out and everything totally wrecked."

The incident has left Ogbonna and his family without a home, and they are now staying in a hotel as the Israeli government look to resettle them.

Ogbonna, who started his career with Enugu Rangers, has been living in Israel since 2003 when he first joined Hapoel Tel Aviv.

He didn't make a senior international appearance for Nigeria but was part of Nigeria's under-23 squad for Olympic qualifying in 2006 but failed to make it to the 2008 Games in Beijing.