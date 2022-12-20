REPORT: Sevilla set to terminate Isco’s contract after only four months

According to Spanish media reports, tensions between Isco and Sevilla's management caused a complete breakdown of their relationship, and Sevilla is now planning to terminate Isco's contract with immediate effect.

Isco’s Sevilla journey

Isco joined Sevilla on a free transfer from Real Madrid, where he won five UEFA Champions League titles and three La Liga titles, but now looks set to leave before completing a full season.

The diminutive midfielder has been involved in bust ups with both Sevilla’s Sporting Director Monchi and manager Jorge Sampaoli and was pictured leaving the team’s training after only 10 minutes of arriving.

He was also involved in a shouting match with Monchi in front of the whole team where the Sporting Director allegedly told Isco that he would no longer be part of the team.

Isco joined Sevilla with the hopes of playing under their then manager Julien Lopetegui, but since Lopetegui moved to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Isco has inched closer and closer to the Sevilla exit door.

Isco’s possible suitors

He has not featured in either of Sevilla’s warm up games for the restart of La Liga, and it is now looking like a matter of when, not if, Isco will be leaving Seville in January.