REPORT: Sevilla set to terminate Isco’s contract after only four months

Arsenal and Juventus target Isco Alarcon could become the latest big name to have his contract terminated after Cristiano Ronaldo suffered the same fate with Manchester United

Isco has barely learned the streets of Seville and he could already be headed for the exit (Pressinphoto)
Isco has barely learned the streets of Seville and he could already be headed for the exit (Pressinphoto)

After less than six months and only 19 matches with Sevilla, Spanish midfielder Isco Alarcon is set to depart the club as soon as the January transfer window.

According to Spanish media reports, tensions between Isco and Sevilla's management caused a complete breakdown of their relationship, and Sevilla is now planning to terminate Isco's contract with immediate effect.

Isco joined Sevilla on a free transfer from Real Madrid, where he won five UEFA Champions League titles and three La Liga titles, but now looks set to leave before completing a full season.

The diminutive midfielder has been involved in bust ups with both Sevilla’s Sporting Director Monchi and manager Jorge Sampaoli and was pictured leaving the team’s training after only 10 minutes of arriving.

He was also involved in a shouting match with Monchi in front of the whole team where the Sporting Director allegedly told Isco that he would no longer be part of the team.

Isco joined Sevilla with the hopes of playing under their then manager Julien Lopetegui, but since Lopetegui moved to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Isco has inched closer and closer to the Sevilla exit door.

He has not featured in either of Sevilla’s warm up games for the restart of La Liga, and it is now looking like a matter of when, not if, Isco will be leaving Seville in January.

Isco is not short of suitors and Arsenal, Tottenham, Juventus, and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all believed to be keen to sign the 30-year-old attacking midfielder.

PULSE PICKS: Top 5 bookies of the year 2022

American basketball star Chiney Ogwumike gifts President Buhari a WNBA jersey

REPORT: Sevilla set to terminate Isco’s contract after only four months

Cameroon and Ghana World Cup stars banned for breaching Ligue 1 betting rules

COMMENT: Can Nigeria and Benin really host the AFCON in 2025?

PREMIER LEAGUE: Wolves reach an agreement for Atletico Madrid striker

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 Nigerian punters of 2022

LIGUE 1: PSG reportedly close to agreeing Messi contract extension

Barcelona get Kessie boost ahead of Catalan derby

