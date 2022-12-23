REPORT: Moroccan World Cup gem Ounahi set to join Osimhen’s Napoli

Morocco’s Azzedine Ounahi, one of the standout players at the 2022 World Cup has been strongly linked to a transfer to Serie A giants Napoli.
Azzedine Ounahi could be leaving Angers soon
After an outstanding performance at the World Cup, the 22-year-old midfielder has been linked to a host of top clubs including Barcelona, Marseille, Inter, and Leicester City.
Now it has been revealed by Foot Mercato that the midfielder would prefer a move to Serie A leaders Napoli above all else.
All signs point to Napoli
Ounahi currently plays for bottom of the league Angers, who would also prefer that the Moroccan joins Napoli since they are offering to loan Ounahi back to Angers for the rest of the season while the other suitors would want to take him with them immediately.
Angers would also prefer Napoli over clubs like Marseille who are Ligue 1 rivals and would most likely be unable to match the financial might of other potential buyers with Angers looking to make as much money from the sale as possible.
Ounahi played in all of Morocco’s seven games in their record-breaking run to the World Cup semifinal. He started in all their games except the third place play off and was one of the best players for his country.
If Ounahi does join Napoli, he will feel right at home with other Africans like Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Cameroon’s Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa waiting to welcome him with open hands.
