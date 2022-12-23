ADVERTISEMENT

REPORT: Moroccan World Cup gem Ounahi set to join Osimhen’s Napoli

Azzedine Ounahi is set to turn down other suitors in favour of Serie A leaders Napoli

Azzedine was one of the revelations of the 2022 World Cup (Uwe Kraft)
Morocco’s Azzedine Ounahi, one of the standout players at the 2022 World Cup has been strongly linked to a transfer to Serie A giants Napoli.

After an outstanding performance at the World Cup, the 22-year-old midfielder has been linked to a host of top clubs including Barcelona, Marseille, Inter, and Leicester City.

Azzedine Ounahi has been on the radar of many top clubs (IMAGO / AFLOSPORT)
Now it has been revealed by Foot Mercato that the midfielder would prefer a move to Serie A leaders Napoli above all else.

Ounahi currently plays for bottom of the league Angers, who would also prefer that the Moroccan joins Napoli since they are offering to loan Ounahi back to Angers for the rest of the season while the other suitors would want to take him with them immediately.

Angers would also prefer Napoli over clubs like Marseille who are Ligue 1 rivals and would most likely be unable to match the financial might of other potential buyers with Angers looking to make as much money from the sale as possible.

Azzeddine Ounahi (middle) was one of the best players at the 2022 World Cup (Russian Look)
Ounahi played in all of Morocco’s seven games in their record-breaking run to the World Cup semifinal. He started in all their games except the third place play off and was one of the best players for his country.

If Ounahi does join Napoli, he will feel right at home with other Africans like Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Cameroon’s Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa waiting to welcome him with open hands.

