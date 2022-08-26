Report: Manchester United to offer ₦40b plus Ronaldo for Super Eagles star

Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford has been the subject of debate all summer, with the former Real Madrid star reportedly looking for a Champions League club.

Although the ex-Juventus man is yet to get his wish, Mendes is currently working on a deal that could see him leave Manchester United this summer.

Man Utd ready to offer Ronaldo plus cash for Osimhen

According to Di Marzio, Mendes has offered his client to Napoli, with Manchester United in agreement.

However, the Red Devils want Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen in return and are ready to offer a €100M (₦40b) plus Ronaldo to sign the Nigerian international.

Like Ronaldo, Osimhen's future at Napoli has also been a subject of debate all summer. The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from Napoli this summer, with Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Chelsea rumoured to be interested.

However, these clubs never made an offer for the Nigerian, while Napoli were also not interested in selling their Nigerian star, with Osimhen in agreement.

But will Napoli agree?

But with the latest development, Napoli may be interested in listening to Manchester United's offer. The Neapolitans had always maintained that they would only sell Osimhen for a fee in the region of €100M, which is what the Red Devils are interested in paying.

