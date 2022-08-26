Report: Manchester United to offer ₦40b plus Ronaldo for Super Eagles star

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Red Devils are ready to finally let their Portuguese star leave this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo could finally leave Manchester United this summer.
Cristiano Ronaldo could finally leave Manchester United this summer.

Manchester United are considering letting Ronaldo leave this summer after the Portuguese superstar told his super agent Jorge Mendes to find him a new club.

Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford has been the subject of debate all summer, with the former Real Madrid star reportedly looking for a Champions League club.

Although the ex-Juventus man is yet to get his wish, Mendes is currently working on a deal that could see him leave Manchester United this summer.

According to Di Marzio, Mendes has offered his client to Napoli, with Manchester United in agreement.

Osimhen attacks every ball like a 'mad lion' - Caressa on Osimhen vs. Dzeko

Spalletti maintains that Osimhen is still Napoli's No. 1 striker

Super Eagles legend reveals how Osimhen can win Serie A

However, the Red Devils want Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen in return and are ready to offer a €100M (₦40b) plus Ronaldo to sign the Nigerian international.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United 7eb50b9a-74c0-4849-bbb4-d6f2ef11c4a1

Like Ronaldo, Osimhen's future at Napoli has also been a subject of debate all summer. The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from Napoli this summer, with Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Chelsea rumoured to be interested.

However, these clubs never made an offer for the Nigerian, while Napoli were also not interested in selling their Nigerian star, with Osimhen in agreement.

But with the latest development, Napoli may be interested in listening to Manchester United's offer. The Neapolitans had always maintained that they would only sell Osimhen for a fee in the region of €100M, which is what the Red Devils are interested in paying.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Victor Osimhen could switch clubs this summer
Cristiano Ronaldo and Victor Osimhen could switch clubs this summer Pulse Nigeria

And with Ronaldo also included in the deal, the Neapolitans may find the offer too hard to refuse. Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille in 2020 for a club-record fee of €75m. The Super Eagles star still has three years left on his contract.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

PSG reveals 'ready plan' to win Champions League after Juventus draw

PSG reveals 'ready plan' to win Champions League after Juventus draw

Report: Manchester United to offer ₦40b plus Ronaldo for Super Eagles star

Report: Manchester United to offer ₦40b plus Ronaldo for Super Eagles star

Chukwueze on target as Villarreal Split Chidozie Awaziem's Hajduk apart

Chukwueze on target as Villarreal Split Chidozie Awaziem's Hajduk apart

Odion Ighalo starts the season in brilliant fashion as Al-Hilal begin title defence with a win

Odion Ighalo starts the season in brilliant fashion as Al-Hilal begin title defence with a win

Oliver Kahn laughs at Barcelona, Group of Death Champions League draws

Oliver Kahn laughs at Barcelona, Group of Death Champions League draws

How Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey reacted to Ajax vs Rangers UCL draw

How Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey reacted to Ajax vs Rangers UCL draw

Trending

Chidera Ejuke (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)

'He needs to score goals, assists' - Falk tears into Super Eagles winger for 'too much dribbling'

Maduka Okoye made his debut for Watford tonight but conceded two goals

A bad night at the office for Maduka Okoye as Dennis sends Watford out

Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese

'Score 1 goal and defend' - Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese

Inside the love life of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and his wife

The Secret Love Story of Mohamed Salah and his Egyptian wife