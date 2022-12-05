Report: Brazil star Vinicius Jnr set to rip up Nike contract following World Cup promo snub

The 22-year-old electric winger has risen to prominence as one of the most exciting footballers in the world and has become a regular starter for both club and country.

Vinicius scored 22 goals last season including the winning strike in Madrid’s Champions League final victory over Liverpool and he is already on double figures this season as his strong form continues.

And his contribution to Real Madrid’s La Liga and Champions League triumph saw his stock rise to become one of the most marketable football players in the world representing the two of football’s most iconic teams at club and national level.

AFP

However, according to a report from Brazilian media outlet O Globo, the Samba superstar is considering terminating his contract with global sportswear giants Nike.

The reports says Vini Jnr has already contacted lawyers to seek litigation aimed at ending his deal with Nike which is due to run through until 2028.

The report also details how Vinicius feels disappointed with the company in the belief that he is undervalued.

Vinicius Jnr’s Nike Deal

Vinicius struck a deal with Nike at the age of 13 and part of his reported dissatisfaction with the company is economic, as his deal has now become dated due to his prominence not only on the pitch but off it too – with millions of followers across social media platforms.

AFP

The footballer renewed his deal with the company in 2018 through to 2028 but has subsequently become an established star in that timeframe.

Vinicius reportedly made the decision to end his relatonship with Nike weeks ago, after not being included in a promotional video from the kit manufacturer to promote Brazil at this year’s World Cup.

However, his club teammate Rodrygo Goes and Tottenham forward Richarlison were featured in the video.

Vinicius currently is involved in limited Real Madrid promotional content due to the club’s long-standing deal with adidas.

AFP

The latest reports could become another blow to Nike after Brazilian superstar Neymar broke his long-standing arrangement with the sportswear giants after advertising for the company for 11 years.