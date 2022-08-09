Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) sides Remo Stars and Kwara United have had their opponents for the 2022/23 CAF Confederations Cup first preliminary round revealed.
Remo Stars to meet 2010 Confederation Cup champions, Kwara United draw AS Douanes
The first legs of the first preliminary rounds are expected to hold between 9-11th September, with the return games slated for 16-18th September.
In a CAF competitions draw on Tuesday, Remo Stars who finished third in last season's NPFL were drawn against 2010 champions AS FAR.
While Kwara United were picked to face AS Douanes of Niger.
