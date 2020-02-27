Nigerian footballer and Remo Stars defender Tiyamiyu Kazeem who died in controversial circumstance after an altercation with police officers has been buried in his hometown of Sagamu.

Kazeem was on Saturday, February 22, 2020, knocked and killed by a car after he was allegedly pushed out from another vehicle by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigerian police.

Five days after his death, the defender was buried in his hometown of Sagamu on Thursday, February 27.

A memorial was first held the previous night before his burial at his family house in Ajaka, Sagamu.

Tiyamiyu Kazeem's memorial held before he was laid to rest (Twitter/Remo Stars) Twitter

Controversy has trailed the death of the defender after police first denied that the footballer was pushed out the vehicle by men of SARS.

The police had claimed that the late defender was knocked down by the car while he was evading arrest but further probe revealed otherwise.

In the latest development, the Zonal Intervention Squad officer, Inspector Olaniyi Ogunsoro who was involved in the murder of the Remo Star football club player has been dismissed.

According to Channels TV, Inspector Ogunsoro’s dismissal came following a recommendation sent to the Assistant Inspector General of police in charge of zone two.

Inspector Ogunsoro is presently undergoing disengagement proceedings of the service and he is expected to soon be prosecuted.