NPFL 2023: Remo Stars, 3SC renew rivalry as NPFL resumes January 8

Hassan Abdulsalam
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Draws were conducted despite threats from club owners as the league will start in January with an abridged league format.

Remo stars line up against ASFAR of Morocco in the CAF Confederations cup
The Interim Management Committee (IMC) have conducted draws for the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

The league will start on January 8 with Twenty teams drawn into two different groups.

The draws witnessed Kwara United, Nasarawa United, Plateau United, Gombe United and Elkanemi Warriors In group A.

Match officials during Enyimba and Wikki tourists
Others in the group included eight-time champions, Enyimba, Akwa United, Bendel Insurance, Shooting Stars and Remo Stars.

In Group B, we have Niger Tornadoes, Doma United, Wikki Tourists, Lobi Stars and defending champions Rivers United.

Remo stars and MFM players in action
Completing the group are Abia Warriors, Dakkada FC, Rangers, Sunshine Stars and Bayelsa United.

IMC, Chairman Gbenga Elegbeleye has warned NPFL clubs not to embrace violence during the season.

Gbenga Elegbeleye, chairman of the Interim Management Committee (IMC), the interim body running the NPFL
The Administrator made this disclosure at the draws of the 2022/23 NPFL season on Wednesday.

He said that clubs that embrace violence will forfeit a reduction of three points.

He said, “Clubs have been informed to shun every act of violence during the league.

Kwara United players in action
“Any club which engages in violent conduct will not be sanctioned with N500,000.00 as was the case in the past, but three points will be deducted as punishment.

“We know what it means to have three points deducted from points already earned by a club in the league.

Hassan Abdulsalam Hassan Abdulsalam Hassan is a sports reporter and a CAF and ITTF-accredited journalist. He is a local sports advocate and majors in table tennis.
