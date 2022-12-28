NPFL 2023: Remo Stars, 3SC renew rivalry as NPFL resumes January 8

The league will start on January 8 with Twenty teams drawn into two different groups.

The Draws

The draws witnessed Kwara United, Nasarawa United, Plateau United, Gombe United and Elkanemi Warriors In group A.

AFP

Others in the group included eight-time champions, Enyimba, Akwa United, Bendel Insurance, Shooting Stars and Remo Stars.

In Group B, we have Niger Tornadoes, Doma United, Wikki Tourists, Lobi Stars and defending champions Rivers United.

AFP

Completing the group are Abia Warriors, Dakkada FC, Rangers, Sunshine Stars and Bayelsa United.

Embrace Violence and forfeit three points, IMC warns Clubs

IMC, Chairman Gbenga Elegbeleye has warned NPFL clubs not to embrace violence during the season.

AFP

The Administrator made this disclosure at the draws of the 2022/23 NPFL season on Wednesday.

He said that clubs that embrace violence will forfeit a reduction of three points.

He said, “Clubs have been informed to shun every act of violence during the league.

AFP

“Any club which engages in violent conduct will not be sanctioned with N500,000.00 as was the case in the past, but three points will be deducted as punishment.