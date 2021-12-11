RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Premier League: Troost-Ekong's 'stupid' mistake costs Watford as Dennis scores 7th goal of the season

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

William Troost-Ekong stole the show at Brentford after another terrible blunder

Emmanuel Dennis and William Troost-Ekong
Emmanuel Dennis and William Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles assistant captain William Troost-Ekong was the villian after he conceded a late penalty to cost Watford at least a point at Brentford on Friday night in the Premier League.

Recommended articles

Watford started well and dominated for most parts of the game and were rewarded when that man, Emmanuel Dennis, headed them ahead on the 24th minute off a Tom Cleverley corner.

Emmanuel Dennies with a fantastic header for score his 7th goal of the season.
Emmanuel Dennies with a fantastic header for score his 7th goal of the season. Pulse Nigeria

The goal was Dennis's seventh of the season in the Premier League, with Mohamed Salah (13 goals and 9 assists) the only player to have been involved in more goals than the 24-year-old Nigerian's 12 ( 7 goals, 5 assists) in the league.

Watford led 1-0 until the 84th minute when Brentford equalised through their captain, Pontus Jannsson, who denied the Hornets their first clean sheet of the season with a late leveler, his first goal in the league.

However, just when the away side thought they had done enough to take home at least a point from the Community stadium, Super Eagles defender and assistant captain, Troost-Ekong hacked down Saman Ghoddos, who was going nowhere in the Watford box.

William Troost-Ekong committed another costly error in the Premier League.
William Troost-Ekong committed another costly error in the Premier League. Pulse Nigeria

Bryan Mbeumo stepped up to calmly convert to seal a come from behind win for the Bees, who moved up to ninth on the table with 20 points while Watford are down to 17th on 13 points.

Troost-Ekong's coach, Claudio Ranieri, was not a happy man in the end as he berated the manner his side lost the game after conceding what he described as 'stupid' goals.

"It’s important to not make mistakes," the Italian told the club's website. "We conceded two stupid goals. The last goal is three mistakes. That’s football, that’s the Premier League, but now we need to focus on the next match. We lost the first battle, but there are so many more in front of us.”

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Premier League: Troost-Ekong's 'stupid' mistake costs Watford as Dennis scores 7th goal of the season

Premier League: Troost-Ekong's 'stupid' mistake costs Watford as Dennis scores 7th goal of the season

Watford not fit for 'battle', says Ranieri afer Brentford defeat

Watford not fit for 'battle', says Ranieri afer Brentford defeat

Verstappen or Hamilton: Prepare for the wildest F1 finale ever

Verstappen or Hamilton: Prepare for the wildest F1 finale ever

Premier League: Chelsea need Stamford Bridge sea change to sustain title challenge

Premier League: Chelsea need Stamford Bridge sea change to sustain title challenge

Martial drops transfer bombshell, confirms he wants to leave Manchester United

Martial drops transfer bombshell, confirms he wants to leave Manchester United

Quiz: Can you name these European Stadiums by their Capacity ?

Quiz: Can you name these European Stadiums by their Capacity ?

Andy Murray ends 5-year relationship with Coach Delgado ahead of Australian Open

Andy Murray ends 5-year relationship with Coach Delgado ahead of Australian Open

Henry Onyekuru: Super Eagles forward celebrates son's 4th birthday [Photos]

Henry Onyekuru: Super Eagles forward celebrates son's 4th birthday [Photos]

Haaland's agent lists Man City, Bayern, Barca, Real as options

Haaland's agent lists Man City, Bayern, Barca, Real as options

Trending

Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Ghana striker earned nearly £3 million per goal while playing in China

Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Ghana star earned £3 million per goal while playing in China

Mbappe admits Messi, Neymar need to do more at PSG

Mbappe is part of an expensively-acquired trio of superstar attacking trio at Paris Saint-Germain

5 greatest Nigerian under-17 players of all-time

Victor Oshimen

AFCON 2021: Time for Dennis The Menace to grow up

Emmanuel Dennis