Super Eagles assistant captain William Troost-Ekong was the villian after he conceded a late penalty to cost Watford at least a point at Brentford on Friday night in the Premier League.
Premier League: Troost-Ekong's 'stupid' mistake costs Watford as Dennis scores 7th goal of the season
William Troost-Ekong stole the show at Brentford after another terrible blunder
Watford started well and dominated for most parts of the game and were rewarded when that man, Emmanuel Dennis, headed them ahead on the 24th minute off a Tom Cleverley corner.
The goal was Dennis's seventh of the season in the Premier League, with Mohamed Salah (13 goals and 9 assists) the only player to have been involved in more goals than the 24-year-old Nigerian's 12 ( 7 goals, 5 assists) in the league.
Watford led 1-0 until the 84th minute when Brentford equalised through their captain, Pontus Jannsson, who denied the Hornets their first clean sheet of the season with a late leveler, his first goal in the league.
However, just when the away side thought they had done enough to take home at least a point from the Community stadium, Super Eagles defender and assistant captain, Troost-Ekong hacked down Saman Ghoddos, who was going nowhere in the Watford box.
Bryan Mbeumo stepped up to calmly convert to seal a come from behind win for the Bees, who moved up to ninth on the table with 20 points while Watford are down to 17th on 13 points.
Troost-Ekong's coach, Claudio Ranieri, was not a happy man in the end as he berated the manner his side lost the game after conceding what he described as 'stupid' goals.
"It’s important to not make mistakes," the Italian told the club's website. "We conceded two stupid goals. The last goal is three mistakes. That’s football, that’s the Premier League, but now we need to focus on the next match. We lost the first battle, but there are so many more in front of us.”
