The Principals' Cup is a hugely popular tournament among secondary school students in Nigeria that was established in the 1960s.

The competition starts at a local level, then states before it gets to the national level.

Having lost its reputation in recent years, Nigeria’s Ministry of Sports has unveiled plans to revamp the competition.

Minister of Sports Sunday Dare on Monday, September 21, 2020, revealed plans to expand the competition beyond its traditional football base and add events in Athletics, Table Tennis, Boxing and Badminton to it.

By expanding the number of events in the Principals’ Cup, the ministry hopes to kick start a self-sustaining process that will identify and nurture promising talents and produce future household names and make Nigeria a powerhouse in other sports like has happened in football in the past.

The likes of Stephen Keshi, Daniel Amokachi, Henry Nwosu, Sunday Oliseh, Joseph Dosu and Jonathan Akpoborie all played in the competition on their way to their respective football careers.

“As the honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, I have a firm belief that the only road to sustained podium performances by our sportsmen and women is a return to the basics that was the bane of our sports development from time past,” Dare said at an event to unveil the new plans for the competition.

Nigerian football greats Daniel Amokachi and Joseph Dosu have also been unveiled as ambassadors alongside track legend Mary Onyali.