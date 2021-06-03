RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Remember former Arsenal man Bendtner? He has retired, and Twitter Nigeria is paying tribute to him

Twitter Nigeria's reaction to Lord Bendtner's retirement.

Bendtner played for Arsenal and is well-known in Nigeria as a result of that.
Twitter Nigeria is paying tribute to former Arsenal striker Nickolas Bendtner who has announced his retirement at 33.

Bendtner, who came up the ranks at Arsenal and played for the likes of Wolfsburg and Juventus, has confirmed that it is has come to an end for his career.

"I miss it every day, but I am also aware that there is an end date in this job. I think I'll spend a lot of time understanding that it's really over now," Bendtner told Bendtner & Philine on Discovery +.

“Now I will find something else that gives me what football has given me in all the years.”

The 33-year-old also confirmed that he is taking his coaching badges and hopes to continue in football.

The ex-Denmark international is well-known as Lord Bendtner Nigeria for his time with Arsenal, and Twitter Nigeria paid tribute to him as he confirmed his retirement.

'Lord Bendtner ' became the number one trend on Twitter as Nigerians paid tribute to Nickolas Bendtner (Twitter/Nigeria)
'Lord Bendtner ' became the number one trend on Twitter as Nigerians paid tribute to Nickolas Bendtner (Twitter/Nigeria) Twitter

‘Lord Bendtner’ quickly became the number one trend on Twitter Nigeria as Nigerian paid tribute to him, albeit in a cheeky way.

