Referees fail to show up as Asisat Oshoala returns for Barcelona Femeni

Tosin Abayomi
Tosin Abayomi

Oshoala and her Barcelona teammates arrived for the match against Las Planas but referees fail to show up

It was a wasted effort for Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala and her Barcelona Femeni teammates.

Oshoala was part of the Barcelona Femeni team scheduled to have a Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino fixture.

Barcelona Femeni were expected to begin the defense of their title Las Planas on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

The game would not take place under circumstances beyond the control of both Las Planas and Barcelona Femeni.

Super Falcons star Oshoala suffered an injury playing for Nigeria at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Injury in the first game against eventual champions the Banyana Banyana of South Africa ruled out Oshoala from action as the Super Falcons finished fourth at the WAFCON.

Oshoala returned to Barcelona to begin recovery for the new season with Barcelona Femeni.

Despite missing several pre-season games, Head coach Jonatan Giráldez included Oshoala in the Barcelona Femeni team list for the fixture against Las Planas.

The game was however suspended due to the non-appearance of the refereeing team. Pulse Nigeria

Players from Barcelona Femeni and Levante Las Planas showed up at the Sant Joan Despí facilities for the first day of action in the league.

The game was however suspended due to the non-appearance of the refereeing team.

Players from both teams showed up on the turf for the match, the game was suspended when the refereeing team did not show up, 30 minutes after the scheduled time.

Oshoala and Barcelona Femeni would hope to get their campaign back on track in their next league fixture at home against Granadilla Tenerife on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

