Ref 'not currently active' after Bellingham's 'match-fixing' barb

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Dortmund's Jude Bellingham (L) and Marco Reus (R) argue with referee Felix Zwayer during their Bundesliga defeat to Bayern Munich in December

Dortmund's Jude Bellingham (L) and Marco Reus (R) argue with referee Felix Zwayer during their Bundesliga defeat to Bayern Munich in December Creator: Ina FASSBENDER
Dortmund's Jude Bellingham (L) and Marco Reus (R) argue with referee Felix Zwayer during their Bundesliga defeat to Bayern Munich in December Creator: Ina FASSBENDER

The German referee, whose appointment to handle the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich last month was strongly criticised by England midfielder Jude Bellingham, is not currently active, it was revealed Sunday.

Recommended articles

Felix Zwayer, 40, has "put himself on holiday since his last match" which took place five days after he was the subject of Bellingham's stinging criticism.

"At the moment, he (Zwayer) is not active as a referee," Lutz Michael Froehlich, who is in charge of referees in the Bundesliga, told Bild-TV.

"That was determined by him," added Froehlich, who said Zwayer is staying away from refereeing "until further notice". 

"Felix Zwayer wants to sort himself out mentally and reflect on the events in the aftermath of the match in Dortmund."

Dortmund star Bellingham was fined 40,000 euros ($45,000) by the German Football Association (DFB) for slamming Zwayer in a post-match interview.

The 18-year-old England midfielder was fuming when Zwayer awarded Bayern a penalty for a Mats Hummels handball, which resulted in the winning goal.

Moments earlier, Zwayer had waved on play and refused Dortmund a penalty after Bayern defender Lucas Hernandez appeared to foul Marco Reus in the area.

"You can look at a lot of the decisions in the game. If you give a referee who has match-fixed before the biggest game in Germany, what do you expect?" Bellingham told Norwegian channel Viaplay.

He was referring to Zwayer's alleged role as a 23-year-old linesman in a 2005 scandal involving referee Robert Hoyzer, who was later jailed after confessing he took money from the Croatian mafia to influence match results.

Zwayer was suspended for six months for keeping silent though he knew what the referee was doing and for accepting 300 euros ($340).

It was never proven whether Zwayer was directly involved in manipulating match results.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Recommended articles

Juve win Roma thriller with incredible comeback, Inter aiming to retake summit

Juve win Roma thriller with incredible comeback, Inter aiming to retake summit

African tales of highs and lows for Morocco boss Halilhodzic

African tales of highs and lows for Morocco boss Halilhodzic

Forest dump Arsenal out of FA Cup as Spurs survive scare

Forest dump Arsenal out of FA Cup as Spurs survive scare

Victory for hosts Cameroon as Cup of Nations kicks off

Victory for hosts Cameroon as Cup of Nations kicks off

Ref 'not currently active' after Bellingham's 'match-fixing' barb

Ref 'not currently active' after Bellingham's 'match-fixing' barb

'These tackles can end your career': Reactions as Cameroon beat Burkina Faso in AFCON 2021 opener

'These tackles can end your career': Reactions as Cameroon beat Burkina Faso in AFCON 2021 opener

Trending

Breaking: Cyril Dessers to replace Odion Ighalo in Super Eagles squad for AFCON 2021

Cyril Dessers and Odion Ighalo

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

AFCON 2021: Super Eagles official jersey numbers for tournament

Joe Aribo will wear the iconic number 10 shirt in Cameroon.

How you can watch AFCON 2021 in Nigeria

Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem (Super Eagles/Instagram)