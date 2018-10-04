Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Reds midfielder Keita in hospital with back problem

Football Reds midfielder Keita in hospital with back problem

Guinea midfielder Naby Keita is in hospital in Naples after complaining of back pain when he came off early in Liverpool's Champions League clash with Napoli on Wednesday, his club said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Liverpool's Guinean midfielder Naby Keita is in hospital in Naples after complaining of back pain leading to his being taken off early in their Champions League clash with Napoli play

Liverpool's Guinean midfielder Naby Keita is in hospital in Naples after complaining of back pain leading to his being taken off early in their Champions League clash with Napoli

(AFP)

Guinea midfielder Naby Keita is in hospital in Naples after complaining of back pain when he came off early in Liverpool's Champions League clash with Napoli on Wednesday, his club said.

The 23-year-old -- who Liverpool paid German side RB Leipzig ?52million ($67million) for last year -- underwent tests after being taken off inside the opening 20 minutes of the match -- which Liverpool lost 1-0.

"Liverpool Football Club can confirm Naby Keita was taken to hospital in Naples on Wednesday evening during the first half of the Champions League fixture with SSC Napoli," read a club statement.

"The midfielder started the game at the Stadio San Paolo, but was substituted inside the opening 20 minutes and replaced by Jordan Henderson after alerting the team?s medical staff to back pain.

"Keita was transferred to a local hospital with the club doctor, where -- with the midfielder?s agreement -- he underwent a number of precautionary health checks to assess his condition.

"No decision has yet been taken on when the 23-year-old will be discharged."

pi/jd

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Police investigates rape accusation against Juventus starbullet
2 Yulia Ushakova Spartak Moscow post 'naked' picture of footballer to...bullet
3 Super Eagles Mikel still missing as Rohr calls up Success, 23 others...bullet

Football

Alex Iwobi
Alex Iwobi Pires says midfielder made the difference for Arsenal in win over Watford
Rangers vs Akwa United
Aiteo Cup 2018 Reigning champions Akwa United knocked out on penalties by Rangers
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi Ferdinand hails Barcelona star for performance against Tottenham
"We weren't good enough," said Liverpool's German coach Jurgen Klopp.
Football No one to blame but ourselves, says Klopp after Napoli defeat
X
Advertisement