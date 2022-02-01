Red-hot Japan down Saudis to move closer to World Cup

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Takumi Minamino gave Japan the lead midway through the first half

Takumi Minamino gave Japan the lead midway through the first half Creator: Philip FONG
Takumi Minamino gave Japan the lead midway through the first half Creator: Philip FONG

In-form Japan took a huge step towards World Cup qualification with a 2-0 home win over group leaders Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino gave the four-time Asian champions the lead midway through the first half, before Junya Ito bagged another shortly after the break in Saitama, north of Tokyo.

The Saudis went into the game four points clear of Japan at the top of Group B, knowing that a win would seal their place in Qatar.

But Japan's victory instead set up a tense battle for the two automatic qualifying spots with two games remaining, with Australia also still in the hunt.

The Socceroos were in action away to Oman later in the day.

Japan started the qualifying campaign with two losses from their first three games, but have now won five in a row.

Again shrugging off the absence of key defensive pair Maya Yoshida and Takehiro Tomiyasu, the home side started strongly and took the lead in the 31st minute.

Ito burst clear of a Saudi defender down the right to square a low cross that Yuya Osako left for Minamino, and the Liverpool man's shot looped up off the goalkeeper and in.

Ito then got himself on the scoresheet -- his fourth goal in four games -- slamming the ball home from the edge of the area in the 50th minute.

Japan are away to Australia in their next match and finish the campaign at home to bottom side Vietnam.

The Saudis travel to China before facing Australia at home.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Recommended articles

Red-hot Japan down Saudis to move closer to World Cup

Red-hot Japan down Saudis to move closer to World Cup

Dele Alli wants to be 'happy' again after Everton move

Dele Alli wants to be 'happy' again after Everton move

Financial probe into previous Barcelona board found 'very serious criminal behaviour' - lawyer

Financial probe into previous Barcelona board found 'very serious criminal behaviour' - lawyer

NNL: Joy Cometh refuses to play in illegal relegation playoffs, threatens to go to FIFA & CAS

NNL: Joy Cometh refuses to play in "illegal" relegation playoffs, threatens to go to FIFA & CAS

Premier League transfer window: winners and losers

Premier League transfer window: winners and losers

Unrest at home gives Burkina Faso 'added motivation' at Cup of Nations

Unrest at home gives Burkina Faso 'added motivation' at Cup of Nations

Trending

Favourite son Eto'o is pride of Cup of Nations host city Douala

A statue of Samuel Eto'o in the green, yellow and red of Cameroon stands in the New Bell neighbourhood of Douala where he grew up Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

AFCON2021: Dango goes from hero to zero as 10-man Stallions beat Tunisia

Dango Outtara celebrates his decisive goal.

Beyond the Top 5: 5 Championship players to Premier League teams

English Championship superstars

Watch: Jay Jay Okocha brags after beating Asamoah Gyan in tennis contest

Watch: Jay Jay Okocha brags after beating Asamoah Gyan in tennis contest