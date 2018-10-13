Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Record six-goal triumph for South Africa

Football Record six-goal triumph for South Africa

South Africa achieved their biggest victory when they hammered the Seychelles 6-0 Saturday in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier before a tiny rain-soaked crowd in Johannesburg.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Captain Thulani Hlatswayo hit the second goal as South Africa recorded their biggest ever win before a tiny crowd against the Seychelles play

Captain Thulani Hlatswayo hit the second goal as South Africa recorded their biggest ever win before a tiny crowd against the Seychelles

(AFP)

South Africa achieved their biggest victory when they hammered the Seychelles 6-0 Saturday in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier before a tiny rain-soaked crowd in Johannesburg.

The previous widest winning margin by 'Bafana Bafana' (The Boys) was 5-0 at home to Guatemala in a friendly match as the republic prepared to host the 2010 World Cup.

South Africa scored three times in four minutes midway through the first half with a Nigel Hoareau own-goal followed by goals from captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Lebo Mothiba.

A string of saves from goalkeeper Romeo Barra prevented South Africa going further ahead until Percy Tau and substitutes Dino Ndlovu and Teboho Mokoena netted in a late burst.

Mokoena scored the record-creating sixth goal two minutes into stoppage time with a close-range header off a cross at Soccer City stadium.

The one-sided affair matchday 3 affair in Group E came as no surprise as South Africa are ranked 73rd in the world -- 116 places above the Seychelles.

Only a few thousand watched the mismatch in heavy rain despite the public broadcaster not screening the qualifier because of a financial dispute with the national football body.

Matches involving 'Bafana Bafana' used to draw 80,000 crowds, but poor results in recent years has seen a dramatic fall-off in attendances.

South Africa have seven points from three matches and Libya four and Nigeria three from two in a three-team chase for two places at the 2019 Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Nigeria, who suffered a shock matchday 1 home loss to South Africa, host Libya later Saturday in Uyo.

In Kampala, Uganda cruised to a 3-0 victory over Lesotho that moved them three points clear of Cape Verde at the top of Group L.

Emmanuel Okwi opened and closed the scoring with a goal in each half and Farouk Miya converted a penalty to give the 'Cranes' a two-goal half-time advantage.

Uganda have seven points halfway through the six-round qualifying competition, Cape Verde four and Lesotho and Tanzania two each.

Another eight qualifiers are scheduled for Saturday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Hazard, Nuno, Sturridge win Premier League monthly awardsbullet
2 Nigeria Vs Libya: Time and where to watch AFCON 2019 qualifierbullet
3 5 Libyan players the Super Eagles must watch out forbullet

Football

Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina.
Ighalo scores hat-trick as Super Eagles beat Libya 4-0 in 2019 AFCON qualifier
South Africa national team
South Africa beat Seychelles 6-0 to lead Super Eagles in 2019 AFCON qualifiers
Former Arsenal and France star Thierry Henry, who is set to make his full coaching bow with AS Monaco in France's Ligue 1.
Football Thierry Henry named new Monaco coach
Super Eagles of Nigeria
Nigeria Vs Libya Live: Follow minute by minute update of AFCON 2019 qualifier
X
Advertisement